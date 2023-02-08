The company in charge of two of Roanoke’s active historic cemeteries — Fair View on Melrose Avenue and Cedar Lawn Memorial Park on Cove Road — is dissolving, leaving their potential future with the city government.

FV Cemetery Co., the managing entity of the properties, announced its upcoming dissolution in a news release. The company’s last day operating the cemeteries will be June 30, according to the release.

After an unfruitful 15-year-long search for a successor or group of successors, the current FV Cemetery Co. Board of Directors — the members of which are “aging and, in a few cases ... managing declining health” — plans to dissolve and transfer the company’s assets to the city of Roanoke, in line with an option included in the company’s original articles of incorporation, according to the release.

The company’s board has notified the city of its situation and its plans to transfer all assets, including more than $3 million in cash reserves, to the city July 1, according to the release as well as a Feb. 3 letter sent by the FV Cemetery Co. to individuals who have a relatives buried in the cemeteries.

The letter — a copy of which was provided to The Roanoke Times — said the cemeteries will continue operating normally, “all contracts and commitments will continue to be honored” and “interments will also continue as normal.” Those sentiments were echoed in the company’s news release.

The not-for-profit FV Cemetery Co. has managed Fair View and Cedar Lawn since 1983, but the cemeteries have existed for much longer than that. The two cemeteries have served as the final resting place for more than 30,000 people over a combined 224 years. Those buried on the properties include thousands of veterans, 10 mayors of Big Lick and the city of Roanoke, members of Congress, the state legislature and the federal judiciary. Eight family cemeteries were also relocated to Fair View over the past 100 years to make for the growth and expansion of Roanoke.

Assets include 71 acres of developed and undeveloped at 3300 Melrose Avenue Northwest and 14 acres of developed and undeveloped property at 5070 Cove Road Northwest.

In the letter and news release, the company said it has asked the Roanoke City Council to schedule a public hearing and take a subsequent vote on taking over the cemeteries. The news release noted that the city has not yet announced a hearing date.

“Council has received a letter from the company’s representative, and ... [the city manager] and the city attorney are aware of it,” city Communications & Community Engagement Specialist Carol Corbin wrote in a Tuesday email to The Roanoke Times.

In the Feb. 3 letter, the company invites the community to “communicate the importance of these cemeteries to city council in the weeks ahead” and shares a website — thefairviewgroup.org/transition — where interested parties can find more information and stay informed about the process.

In the news release and letter, the FV Cemetery Co. board wrote:

“The City could continue to operate at a significantly reduced cost by shedding compliance burdens not required of public sector entities. They could also leverage existing staff, equipment, and maintenance procedures that have already proven successful. The City could then choose to fold remainingoperating costs into the general budget — leveraging existing parks and recreation, or public works management protocols to cost effectively provide necessary services. Alternatively, the City of Roanoke could choose to establish an independent authority to oversee operations and maintenance in the same way the City currently manages public parking lots, Roanoke Transit Authority, The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority, The Roanoke Civic Center, The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, The Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport, and other public services deemed necessary but not immediately well-suited to private sector investment.”