Dozens of portraits of former Roanoke mayors removed at city hall

In place of the wall of mayors, which had been just outside the council chamber, Cowell promised “a very good representation of our diversity and our welcoming nature.”

“I mean,” Cowell added, “this is where the people of this community come to do the people’s business. And being able to represent that ... in the most diverse manner as practical is really important.”

After the mayoral portraits were removed, Roanoke officials entrusted the bare-walled corridor to the Roanoke Arts Commision, which organized an exhibit titled, “Welcome to Roanoke: Images of a Compassionate, Diverse and Welcoming community.”

It features colorful works by 15 artists, the youngest of whom is 15 years old, selected from a call for submissions that went out in early August. The city spent about $1,000 on a display system for the the new exhibit, which will be used for years to come.

The commission, which relies heavily on volunteers, oversees the municipal art collection and strives to present art in ways that help the community see and think about itself, said Doug Jackson, arts and culture coordinator. To beautify the city is another goal, he said.