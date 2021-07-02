 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive ends for elected Roanoke school board referendum
0 comments
top story

Drive ends for elected Roanoke school board referendum

{{featured_button_text}}

A Democratic activist has halted his campaign for a November referendum on whether Roanoke should switch to electing its school board.

As of Friday, the campaign had collected only about 2,000 of 6,500 signatures required by a mid-July deadline, according to activist Luke Priddy.

"I believe in an elected school board, but first, we need to get it on the ballot. Sadly, I do not see that happening this November," Priddy said in a prepared release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The referendum would have read as follows: Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?

Friday's announcement marks the third time such a referendum proposal failed to attract enough signatures to go forward to a vote.

The Roanoke City Council will continue to appoint the school board membership. The council recently picked three individuals whose terms of service began Thursday. The current school board membership is as follows: Diane Casola, Mark Cathey, Michael Cherry II, Eli Jamison, Natasha Saunders, Lutheria Smith and Joyce Watkins.

In further remarks Friday, Priddy wrote: "I am proud of the public for positively engaging in this conversation, a conversation that must be kept alive every time that Roanoke City Council considers applicants for School Board. In the future, I hope that City Council will be encouraged to forgo closed-door discussions and instead deliberate publicly on applicants. But ultimately, that is up to them to decide."

Luke Priddy (copy)

Priddy

 FILE, The Roanoke Times
0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert