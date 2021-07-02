Drive ends for elected Roanoke school board referendum

A Democratic activist has halted his campaign for a November referendum on whether Roanoke should switch to electing its school board.

As of Friday, the campaign had collected only about 2,000 of 6,500 signatures required by a mid-July deadline, according to activist Luke Priddy.

"I believe in an elected school board, but first, we need to get it on the ballot. Sadly, I do not see that happening this November," Priddy said in a prepared release.

The referendum would have read as follows: Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?

Friday's announcement marks the third time such a referendum proposal failed to attract enough signatures to go forward to a vote.

The Roanoke City Council will continue to appoint the school board membership. The council recently picked three individuals whose terms of service began Thursday. The current school board membership is as follows: Diane Casola, Mark Cathey, Michael Cherry II, Eli Jamison, Natasha Saunders, Lutheria Smith and Joyce Watkins.

In further remarks Friday, Priddy wrote: "I am proud of the public for positively engaging in this conversation, a conversation that must be kept alive every time that Roanoke City Council considers applicants for School Board. In the future, I hope that City Council will be encouraged to forgo closed-door discussions and instead deliberate publicly on applicants. But ultimately, that is up to them to decide."

