Early in-person voting briefly halted in Roanoke on Thursday after power outage
In-person voting

The sun starts to rise behind the line of in-person voters outside the Roanoke Voter Registrar’s office early Friday morning.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

Early in-person voting in Roanoke was temporarily halted on Thursday due to a power outage that affected the registrar’s office, according to a city news release.

The power outage affected approximately 240 customers in northeast Roanoke, according to the Appalachian Power Co. outage map. The outage also caused several traffic lights to stop working on Williamson Road between downtown and Wayne Street Northeast, according to Roanoke Police, who urged caution.

The registrar’s office is located at 317 Kimball Ave. N.E. The outage was reported just before noon and voting had resumed by 1:30 p.m.

Early voting in Virginia began Friday. More than 100,000 Virginians already cast a ballot as of Wednesday, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

