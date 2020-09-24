Early in-person voting briefly halted in Roanoke on Thursday after power outage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early in-person voting in Roanoke was temporarily halted on Thursday due to a power outage that affected the registrar’s office, according to a city news release.

The power outage affected approximately 240 customers in northeast Roanoke, according to the Appalachian Power Co. outage map. The outage also caused several traffic lights to stop working on Williamson Road between downtown and Wayne Street Northeast, according to Roanoke Police, who urged caution.

The registrar’s office is located at 317 Kimball Ave. N.E. The outage was reported just before noon and voting had resumed by 1:30 p.m.

Early voting in Virginia began Friday. More than 100,000 Virginians already cast a ballot as of Wednesday, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

