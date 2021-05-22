Effort to get elected school board referendum on Roanoke ballot continues, with work to do

A Democratic activist still needs thousands of signatures to advance a proposed referendum on whether Roanoke should elect its school board.
But Luke Priddy said his petition drive has some support, including from a city council member, and is preparing to launch what Priddy hopes will be a more eye-catching phase of the effort.
“I have 500 yard signs that just arrived recently that are in my garage,” he said Thursday.
If he submits the signatures of 6,500 registered voters who live in the city by July 14, the referendum would appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. He’s received about 500 so far, he said Thursday.
The question Priddy wants to see put to a vote: Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?
Previous petition drives on the same issue, in 1994 and 2003, failed to receive enough signatures.
Here’s how school board members are chosen today: applicants apply to the city by filling out a questionnaire, city council-favored applicants undergo public interviews and the council meets behind closed doors to choose the appointees. The council named three appointees Monday.
Several council members including Mayor Sherman Lea vouch for the appointment process and favor its continued use, but that view isn’t unanimous.
Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds said Friday she favors putting the question to a vote. “I think we should be open to hearing from the citizens,” said Moon Reynolds, formerly city clerk.
Were a vote held, she would cast her ballot for switching to an elected school board, she said. If the measure failed to pass, it would mean those who voted endorse the way the council currently picks appointees, she said.
That process is too opaque, according to Barbara Andes, an officer in the Roanoke City Democratic Party who appeared before council Monday as a private citizen. She urged the council to discuss its choices in public, but council stuck with procedure.
Those closed-door discussions leading to Monday’s appointments were, in the words of Moon, “healthy.” Moon also disclosed that council members disagreed over who they preferred for the school board before, in the end, reaching a consensus on the three. The three appointees were named in a single resolution that passed by unanimous vote. The council did not vote individually on Mark Cathey, Michael Cherry II and Diane Casola.
Cherry said Friday that he supports holding a referendum and, if presented a chance, would sign the petition. Were the referendum to be held, he would vote to keep the appointment system. “What we have in place works,” he said.
The Roanoke Democratic party voted earlier this week to take a position in favor of holding the referendum.
Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, who attended the party meeting, said Friday that she mistakenly thought she was being asked to take a position on the underlying issue of whether the school board should be elected or appointed and voted no. In fact, she said, she supports the placement of the referendum on the ballot.
Speaking of voters, she said: “I think we need to hear from them once and for all.”
If the referendum were to take place, she doesn’t know how she would vote, she said. Thirteen people applied for appointment to the school board in the most recent process, but White-Boyd predicted far fewer would run for election because of the expense and time involved. Her successful run for council cost $40,000, she said.
“You might not get the pool of candidates you want,” she said. “It might be the wealthiest person or the most popular person. It may not be what the school board needs,” she said.
Council member Joe Cobb said Friday he doesn’t plan to sign the petition. “I support the process that we have. I think it is effective, equitable and diverse in terms of the kind of school board that we have,” he said.
With only about 8 percent of the needed signatures in hand, Priddy is still collecting with a goal to change the process. He described plans to actively collect signatures at polling sites during the June 8 primary. In addition, Priddy has placed the petition online at roanokevotes.org. Although an “arduous” path lies ahead, the option to sign electronically makes bringing in enough signatures possible, said Priddy, who is chief of staff for state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
The online petition, a method approved this year by the Northam administration, allows a person to endorse the circulating petition by computer, tablet or phone. The online petition requires an additional piece of information not needed to sign the petition in paper form: the last four digits of the signer’s Social Security number. Priddy said no Social Security information will be made public.