Effort to get elected school board referendum on Roanoke ballot continues, with work to do

Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, who attended the party meeting, said Friday that she mistakenly thought she was being asked to take a position on the underlying issue of whether the school board should be elected or appointed and voted no. In fact, she said, she supports the placement of the referendum on the ballot.

Speaking of voters, she said: “I think we need to hear from them once and for all.”

If the referendum were to take place, she doesn’t know how she would vote, she said. Thirteen people applied for appointment to the school board in the most recent process, but White-Boyd predicted far fewer would run for election because of the expense and time involved. Her successful run for council cost $40,000, she said.

“You might not get the pool of candidates you want,” she said. “It might be the wealthiest person or the most popular person. It may not be what the school board needs,” she said.

Council member Joe Cobb said Friday he doesn’t plan to sign the petition. “I support the process that we have. I think it is effective, equitable and diverse in terms of the kind of school board that we have,” he said.