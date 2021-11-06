Election official: Vote count correction changes result of Christiansburg council race

“They said, ‘no we’re still counting and we probably won’t have anything finalized until early next week,” he said.

Woodyard, on the other hand, said he plans to sort the issue out early next week. He said Friday night that he had not been contacted by anyone from the registrar’s office.

“It seemed like a done deal,” he said, referring to congratulatory remarks he received during the week. “I had to seek out answers, but at this time I’ve not received any to my satisfaction on how this all played out. I’m going to continue to work on Monday to get the answers that I need to feel better about this.”

The incorrect results posted earlier in the week were due to errors made by officers of election in the central absentee precinct when it came to counting the early votes, said Richard Langford, chairman of the Montgomery County Electoral Board. The wrong numbers were then communicated to the registrar’s office, he said.

The issue, Langford said, wasn’t discovered until the post-Election Day canvassing performed by the electoral board - a process that is usually a formality but is done to ensure the correct count. The errors weren’t found and corrected until Thursday night, he said.