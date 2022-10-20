Employee of Roanoke County clerk's office to run for department's top job

A Roanoke County employee has announced his intention to run for clerk of the circuit court in 2023.

Michael Galliher is currently a deputy clerk in the criminal division of the Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. He announced his candidacy for clerk, one of the county’s five constitutional officer positions late Wednesday afternoon.

Longtime county Clerk Steve McGraw, 72, said Thursday he’ll be retiring from the post he’s held for 31 years at the beginning of February.

The Democratic constitutional officer said he and his wife have a home in Florida, and he figured one of the coldest months of the year was a good time to head south and into retirement.

Current Chief Deputy Clerk Rhonda Perdue will take over for McGraw for the 11 months remaining on his current eight-year term. In Virginia the clerk's position is the only one among the five constitutional offices to have an eight-year term. The others – sheriff, commonwealth's attorney, treasurer and commissioner of the revenue – each carry four-year terms.

Perdue said she has worked in the office for almost 26 years, and the last seven as second in command to McGraw.

She declined to say Thursday whether or not she would be running against Galliher in 2023.

“Once I’m appointed and settled in, I’ll make that determination,” she said Thursday.

She also said she would decide whether to run with a party affiliation or as an independent during that same time period.

McGraw said he would endorse Perdue if she chooses to run, regardless of party affiliation.

While Galliher did not specify what party he is running under in his announcement, his personal Facebook page shows him campaigning for U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican, just last week.

He is a longtime Roanoke County resident, a Northside High School and Radford University graduate, according to his campaign announcement.

His campaign website states his priorities if elected are to “explore new and additional technology to make information and documents more accessible and make information and services readily … while keeping costs low.”

Additionally, it states he would “update the community about the office, accomplishments, upgrades, and services offered through regular newsletters, the website, and social media.”

Galliher could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The clerk’s office is responsible for recording deeds, surveys and other real estate-related documents; issuing marriage licenses and concealed weapon permits; processing divorces, adoptions and name changes; handling criminal, chancery, law and estate matters and maintaining court records and other records as provided by law, according to the county’s website.

McGraw said his current salary is $147,195.