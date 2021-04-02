End of the line for Roanoke Valley's trash train

“The decision that has been made is going to stabilize our tipping fees, and be able to allow us to provide improved services, while not increasing our rates any further,” Miles said. “Our short term, five-year projections are not showing any tipping fee increase.”

Keeping landfill traffic off the winding Bradshaw Road was a commitment RVRA made when its operation began in 1993, Miles said. During construction of the authority’s new road, some landfill and contractor activity will be required on Bradshaw Road, but only for a three- to four-month period.

“We’re looking to be a good neighbor,” before and after construction, Miles said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can to minimize noise in our operations.”

RVRA will transport waste to third-party landfills during construction. Once completed, the authority will maintain the new, private road, putting it to good use by transporting more than 210,000 tons of trash per year from Roanoke Valley curbsides, all the way to the landfill.

“It is a permanent investment, because the life of the landfill is in excess of 100 years,” Miles said. “Personally, I think technology is going to change over the course of that time period that’s going to greatly reduce our reliance on landfills, but it’s there.”