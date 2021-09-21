Expecting the worst, Roanoke County instead finds itself with $14 million surplus - and more

An extensive, expensive list of government projects needs catching up with, but Roanoke County officials said an almost $14 million surplus, plus millions in federal coronavirus relief money, will help fill some of those gaps.

When the coronavirus outbreak began nationwide in early 2020, the county planned for the worst of economic impacts. Officials slashed the county’s operating budget, laid off part-time employees and deferred many planned projects, anticipating a severe financial downturn.

“We had no way of knowing what the true impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be,” said Finance Director Laurie Gearheart. “The economy has performed better than anyone predicted, which has led us to significant available funds.”

Local tax revenue was expected to decline during the 2020-21 government year, which ended in June. But the county wound up collecting about $11.5 million more tax money than planned, documents show.

“We’ve been blessed to perform better than we have expected," said Jason Peters, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. "There is a windfall here."