Faceoff set for Republican incumbents March, Williams

Two incumbent, first-term Republicans in Southwest Virginia are intent on serving second terms in the House of Delegates, but both said they hope to win election to the same seat.

After legislating through their first General Assembly session, Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, and Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, have returned home from Richmond.

“There's already politics at play,” March said. “I'm already basically in a primary with Wren Williams.”

Both said they are eyeing election to the new House of Delegates District 47, drawn in 2021 to combine parts of Williams’ and March’s current districts 9 and 7, respectively. The new, historically Republican House District 47 includes Carroll, Floyd and Patrick counties, plus western Henry County and Galax.

Common interest in representing the district sets the stage for a Republican primary election, scheduled tentatively for 2023.

“I'll be continuing to reside within Patrick County, which will be in the 47th district,” Williams said. “I'll be running again for re-election in 2023.”

March, an entrepreneur, said she dislikes big government.

"I'm not a politician. I come from being a small business owner,” March said. “Nobody owns me in Richmond … I'm a pro-liberty candidate, and I'm a grassroots candidate. I'm not bought and paid for by the establishment in any capacity.”

Williams, an attorney, said he stands for conservatism.

“Our district is fully behind us. Both the 9th district and the new 47th, they're very supportive of my approach of being a fighter and protecting our conservative values,” Williams said. “I know the people here, I know the folks, and it's a real honor and pleasure to serve them.”

One comparison from the 2022 General Assembly session: Williams voted with his party on 82% of strong Republican-majority floor votes, March sided with her colleagues just over 67% of the time, according to party unity data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

“If it's growing government… you know, I want freedom. I want independence as much as we can have it,” March said. “That's where you're going to see me differ from some party line.”

Williams said he has a proven conservative track record, and his votes in Richmond uphold it.

“I'm originally from Patrick County. I'm from this area, I was born in the Appalachian Blue Ridge Mountains,” Williams said. “It's really awesome to be able to basically be myself and represent my community. I don't have to change who I am, I don't have to act like I'm somebody that I'm not.”

One vote on which Williams and March differed was to authorize certain uses of facial recognition software by state police. Senate Bill 741 passed the house by a 54-42 vote, with March and Williams on opposite sides of the debate about facial recognition.

“I got a lot of grief, even from the caucus, for voting against the facial recognition software,” March said. “My constituents, we’re in a rural area. They don't want big brother spying on them with facial recognition software. So I voted against it.”

Williams, who voted with the majority in favor of the bill, said it is beneficial to victims, and fits with his pro-law enforcement values.

“When it comes to conservative policies and legislation, I support our police,” Williams said. “I'm always going to stand with our police and law enforcement officers.”

In the 2021 election for Virginia governor, residents of the new House District 47 voted almost 79% Republican, according to VPAP data.

An election for all of the new House of Delegates districts is currently scheduled for November 2023. But a pending lawsuit, filed by a former state Democratic Party leader, is requesting a judge to instead advance the next state House election to November 2022.

