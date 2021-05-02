Field continues to widen for Christiansburg Town Council race

“I think that … especially people that are around my age think of being involved in government as something elitist and as something that is not for them … and that’s not the case,” he said. “Government is for everyone and especially local government because … that’s your parks, your aquatic center, your flooding issues downtown, your local businesses that you support, and I think that people need to feel welcome to be involved.”

Woodyard said he’s interested in helping the residents of College Street, who have struggled for decades with flooding and property damage. The council is currently considering what can be done and how to pay for it. Woodyard also said that he is concerned that council may be pushing ahead with the Truman Wilson Park at an inopportune time.

“I think it’s a lot of money, and you know when we’re talking about flooding on College Street, and other needs that our budget has, I think that maybe now is not the time,” Woodyard said. “I’m not saying no to a $20 million park, but I’m definitely not saying yes to it — especially at this time when we have other needs that could be perceived as more prevalent.”

The November contest will significantly change town council’s makeup. Three incumbents whose seats will be on the ballot Nov. 2 aren’t seeking reelection.