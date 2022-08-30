Finding a Buchanan mayor: Council member says he won't deny write-ins

Nobody signed up to run for mayor of Buchanan, where the race for other town council seats is this year’s only contested municipal election in Botetourt County.

But Buchanan Councilman James Manspile, running for reelection, said he might have the blessing from his wife to be mayor, if voters elect to write him in when early voting starts Sept. 23.

“The agreement me and my wife had was that I would not run for mayor on the ballot, and I kept my promise to her,” Manspile said. “If mama ain’t happy, nobody’s happy. I’m not gonna go against her.”

He said there wasn’t much notice after current Mayor Craig Bryant decided not to seek reelection.

Manspile, who is one of four on the ballot for Buchanan Town Council, said his wife works for the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, so the couple wanted to avoid any mayoral-type politics.

“I’ve had a bunch of push in town for me to run for mayor …people been knocking on the door, calling. Catching her out, me out,” Manspile said. “She finally said, ‘if you’re wrote in for mayor, I’ll let it ride because that’s what the people wanted.’”

So it seems Manspile has the spousal approval if people write him in, he said. But anybody can win a write-in campaign and in a small town fewer votes can win a race, so he said he is not assuming anything yet.

Buchanan residents will elect two members for town council from the four candidates. In addition to Manspile, the other candidates are James Edward Eubank, Mitchell Fritz and E.D. Schechterly.

Fritz, a Buchanan resident since 2016, said he signed up to run for office to tend the community’s best interests.

“I don’t have a particular purpose, other than to do my civic duty and be a good citizen,” Fritz said. “I saw this as an opportunity to start with local government.”

Fritz said he is happy to support whoever the townspeople choose for council. So too said E.D. Schechterly, a recently retired lifelong native who previously served a term on the council.

“I want to see what I could do on town council, to help all the residents,” Schechterly said. “If I’m elected, I’m out to help them. To find out what they need, what kind of changes to be done in the town.”

Eubank said he has always been interested in politics, and as a Buchanan native and near-lifelong resident, he wants to give back to the community and give townspeople a voice by participating in local government. He repeated the same sentiment as all the others on the Buchanan ballot:

“Good luck to everybody,” Eubank said. “It doesn’t have to be me. I just want somebody that people can trust.”

If Manspile were to be elected mayor by write-ins and also win a council seat, provisions would be made to fill the seat he doesn’t take.

On upcoming ballots elsewhere in Botetourt County, local elections are uncontested. Nobody is signed up to run against either incumbent mayor in Fincastle or Troutville, Mary Bess Smith or W. David Horton, respectively.

One candidate, Richard C. Flora, signed up for election to a vacancy on Fincastle Town Council. Running in a “vote for three” race for Fincastle council are Paige Wright Ware, Pamela D. Binns and Edward D. Bordett.

Similarly, three are signed up for a “vote for three” election to Troutville Town Council: Henry John Cook Jr., Granville E. Grant and Harry J. “Skeets” Ulrich Jr. Running unopposed to fill an unexpired term on Troutville council is Vickie S. Abbott.

At the county level, Donna C. Boothe is running for a vacant and unexpired treasurer term, after the previous elected county treasurer moved away.

Botetourt voters will also vote during this midterm election year for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 6th District, in a race between Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis and Republican incumbent Ben Cline.

Sample ballots in Botetourt County will be available as soon as next week, according to an email from Registrar Traci Clark.

“Finding folks who want to serve as mayor or town council members is difficult sometimes,” Clark said in an email. “There have been several elections over the past years where it came down to the last minute that candidates submitted their paperwork. There have also been a few write-in campaigns because they did not get their paperwork in.”

She said people should soon receive updated voter notices in the mail from the Virginia Department of Elections. For some in Botetourt County, that notice includes the location of their new polling place, so keep an eye out for it, she said.

For more information about upcoming elections in Botetourt County, go online to www.botetourtva.gov/405/Election-Information.