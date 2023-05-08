Applause greeted the Roanoke Planning Commission's 6-0 vote Monday to recommend Justin and Keri vanBlaricoms' cafe rezoning application for approval.

The vanBlaricoms' plan to turn the Blackwell house — the abandoned caretaker’s cottage in Fishburn Park — into the “Fishburn Perk” cafe.

Dozens of neighbors turned out to the public hearing, leaving a number of them standing in the first floor city municipal building room where the planning commission met Monday afternoon.

The public hearing was preceded by two community meetings. The vanBlaricoms hosted one, held March 22, while the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association organized the other, held May 2. Most of the people at both meetings indicated support for the project. About half of the people who spoke at Monday's public hearing gave their blessing, while the other half voiced opposition.

Supporters said turning the dilapidated house into a cafe is a creative way to save the building, which is beloved by many community members, and that a cafe would be a welcome addition to the park.

Those against the rezoning are worried about what it could mean for Fishburn Park, and that vacating an acre of the park for the cafe could set a precedent for selling off city park land to businesses.

The latter is a moot point, indicated Richard Rife, a retired architect and Justin vanBlaricom's stepdad.

"There's already been a precedent set for the city of Roanoke selling to a private entity or a private business a derelict building in park land, and it's the Green Goat restaurant in Wasena Park." Rife said. "I think most everyone here has probably been there ... and knows how that has added to the city's tax structure and the ambiance ... of Wasena."

The project's most vocal detractors — Grandin Court Neighborhood Association secretary Freeda Cathcart and neighborhood association President Owen McGuire — also spoke Monday.

An April 25 press release Freeda Cathcart emailed to The Roanoke Times claims the rezoning proposal would “eliminate the public's right to use the only open green space in Fishburn Park.” The vanBlaricoms have said they intend to continue allowing park-goers to use the land freely. Moreover, the park has other open green spaces. Fishburn Park covers nearly 47 acres, and the property in question is a 1.1 acre lot, including the house.

On multiple occasions, McGuire — who owns land directly adjacent to the property, according to the city's online property records — has asked why the vanBlaricoms need an acre-sized lot and they have explained their plan to leverage the value of the land for a construction loan.

At Monday's hearing, it was unclear if McGuire was speaking as a property owner or as the neighborhood association president. When the planning commission asked him, audience members answered for him, some saying yes and others saying no.

With the commission vote over, the application is now on to city council for a final vote. On May 15, council should hold a public hearing before voting on the rezoning application. That vote will decide whether or not the vanBlaricoms take ownership of the property.

If the city council approves the rezoning, the vanBlaricoms will close on the property for $10. In exchange, the vanBlaricoms must meet a rigorous construction timeline at their own expense.

Construction will focus on bringing the building up to health department and ADA standards, while maintaining its look as much as possible. The vanBlaricoms also plan to apply for grants that would require them to preserve the building’s historic features.

The vanBlaricoms do plan to add a parking lot with up to nine regular spaces and at least one handicap space. They also hope to provide electrical service for potential food trucks.

The construction project would also add a 200-square-foot storage building and involve a porch renovation to add outdoor seating.

Otherwise, the couple plans to leave the land around the building alone, except to remove hazardous dead trees or — if the neighborhood shows interest in doing so — add a community garden.

The vanBlaricoms hope to use permeable parking surfaces and rain barrels to offset stormwater runoff and drainage concerns as much as possible.