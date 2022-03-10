Former Mayor David Bowers enters Roanoke City Council race

Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers announced Thursday he’s entering this year’s already competitive race for three city council seats.

Bowers, who plans to run as an independent, served as mayor 16 of the last 30 years and previously spent eight years as a council member. He failed in his most recent run for city elected office, a campaign for mayor in 2020, when Mayor Sherman Lea was reelected.

“I believe in Roanoke,” said Bowers about his bid this year.

Four Democrats — incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin and Terry McGuire — have announced candidacies and are seeking three party nominations. And two Republicans have entered the race, Dalton Baugess and Nick Hagen.

Bowers is a 69-year-old attorney who litigates juvenile, criminal, traffic and probate matters.

The former mayor said he disagrees with council members’ handling of a recent matter involving Pskov, Russia. The council voted 7-0 Monday to continue having a sister city partnership with the community of 200,000 people in northwest Russia. The resolution the council adopted also condemned Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“I thought the response by Roanoke City Council was namby-pamby,” Bowers said.

Noting that Norfolk declared this week that it would suspend ties with its Russian sister city, Kaliningrad, Bowers said that that is what Roanoke should have done because Russia “is committing outright murder.”

The council election is Nov. 8.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.