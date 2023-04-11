Former Roanoke County School Board member Tom McCracken announced he will wage an intraparty Republican challenge to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Maratha Hooker in the Catawba District.

McCracken announced outside of Glen Cove Elementary Monday that he will seek the GOP nomination — and said the recent funding debate over school capital projects spurred his campaign.

McCracken, the pastor of CommUNITY Church in Salem, served on the school board from January to June 2016, before resigning due to conflict of interest concerns regarding his wife, Laurie’s promotion to assistant principal at Northside Middle School.

The school board said in July 2016 McCracken may have violated state conflict of interest laws, a misdemeanor offense, by discussing with colleagues and school system employees a possible promotion for his wife, according to previous coverage by The Roanoke Times.

The allegation came a few days after McCracken’s attorney, Mel Williams, sent the board a letter saying his client had been coerced to resign his seat in June because colleagues threatened to block his wife’s promotion by abstaining from any votes on the move if he remained on the board, previous coverage states.

McCracken ultimately did not run again for his seat in the special election held to fill his vacancy, nor did he end up suing the school system.

“While I do believe that a positive impact was made during my short tenure, and while I appreciate the support given by so many, I think it best to step aside at this point for the sake of unity,” he said in the statement in July 2016.

McCracken is running for the supervisor seat after a recent meeting over the school funding, according to a transcript of his announcement he provided to The Roanoke Times.

He said he met with Hooker a few weeks ago to discuss the possibility of running for the seat, a meeting Hooker said school board Chairman Brent Hudson also attended.

McCracken said Hooker told him Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary schools would not be eligible for renovations until 2030, which is what he said made him decide to run for the seat.

Hooker said she “did not say that” in an interview with The Roanoke Times on Tuesday afternoon.

“His take on the conversation is different than what I remember. And he did tell me that he was carefully considering the run for office,” she said. “And I spoke even then about how we had a plan in place to remedy the CTE and the two elementary schools, and that as a [former] educator, I really care about the schools and they needed to be improved.”

Hooker said she taught business and marketing at Glenvar High School from 2002 to 2021, while also serving on the planning commission before being elected as a supervisor in November 2015.

The supervisors passed the aforementioned school capital plan Tuesday after unveiling it to the school board last week.

The funding allocates $80 million for the CTE facility, while $50 million will go to the renovations of Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary, the county’s last remaining open classroom concept schools.

Funding will be available to the schools in early 2024, sooner than previously anticipated, according to county officials.

McCracken said that the meeting with Hooker about him possibly running led to the “now willingness to provide a record funding of $130 million.”

“So, if my candidacy was the shot over the bow of the unmoving establishment that caused such a fiscal change of priorities and direction, I am very much looking forward to taking a few more shots,” he said.

Hooker took issue with that assertion as well, stating the county had already offered another proposal for $130 million in funding, with the school system borrowing $21 million for the CTE project, well before her meeting with McCracken.

“Probably about two weeks or so ago, Brent [Hudson] did call me and said that they were willing to reduce the scope [of the CTE project],” she said. “And so in reducing the scope, it required less financing and it took away that problematic [$]21 million that the schools didn't want to participate in.

“And so that was a real path forward. And we said, ‘“well then let's eliminate that and move forward with the current plan.’”

Hooker also credited Supervisor Jason Peters for helping come up with the current plan.

“I can also say, too, that Jason had some dialogue with some school board members, and he was just kind of brainstorming some ideas,” she said. “And so this current MOU probably came about from some of his discussions. So there were certainly ongoing discussions with school boards and members of the board of supervisors.”

McCracken noted he has endorsements from school board members Hudson, Tim Greenway and Cheryl Facciani.

Hooker said she is running again because she wants to continue to help the county progress and see through projects started by the county and current board like universal broadband and the capital projects funded for the school system.

McCracken and Hooker will face off in a June 20 primary.

There will also be a competitive race to decide the other county supervisor seat on this year's ballot in the Cave Spring District. Democrat Michael Geake is running against Republican incumbent Paul Mahoney in the November election.