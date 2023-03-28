CHRISTIANSBURG — Mixed opinions were expressed Monday night about a plan to build a five megawatt solar generation farm in eastern Montgomery County.

The county’s Board of Supervisors hosted a public hearing for a special use permit that’s being sought for the solar project that would go on roughly 30 acres of land just south of Eastern Montgomery Elementary School in Elliston.

The Colorado-based Pivot Energy project would save ratepayers money on their electric bills, the company previously said. The savings would be a first-of-its-kind opportunity in Montgomery County, the company has said.

The farm, which would include about 10,500 panels, would go on the historic Fotheringay property off U.S. 460.

The farm’s owner, Fotheringay LLC, stands to receive economic benefits from the project, according to the special use permit application. People affiliated with the property told supervisors Monday that they intend to use the revenue received to help maintain the property’s aesthetics, a plan they said they hope assuages the concerns raised by residents of the area.

“We’ve looked at everything to be able to care of the house,” said Dabney Jacob, one of the owners and managers of Fotheringay LLC. “It’s a way for us to maintain the house for a number of years. That just feels really good to us. We hope that our neighbors will respect our right as a landowner, just as we respect their rights as landowners.”

Despite the intended benefits, the project has received significant pushback from a number of residents who have argued that the farm would go against much of the environmental conservation measures in that part of the county.

The county’s Planning Commission issued a recommendation against the project back in December in a meeting with strong resident opposition in the room.

Area residents have told the county that the project would damage natural resources, degrade animal habitat, depress property values and bring industrialization to the corridor with unsightly industrial facilities.

One point opponents of the project made this week was that the county doesn’t seem to have clear guidelines on the developments of solar farms.

“If we establish clear guidelines for solar developments with community input, I’m certain this site would not be selected,” said Shawsville resident Debbie Owen.

Owen further spoke on the scenic beauty of the valley and how several conservation groups have singled that part of the county for its ecological attributes. The county has over the past two decades approved permanent conservation easements for several farms either adjacent to or in sight of the proposed solar farm site, she said.

“To approve development of even a few acres with 10,500 steel and black solar panels in the middle of these protected areas would be short-sighted and unfair to all the work to preserve this valley,” Owen said.

Stephanie Sisson, another eastern Montgomery County resident, criticized a “gold rush” mentality to get these types of projects approved and said the Elliston area has become a “dumping ground” for a lot of industry.

“They’re not concerned with where they’re located,” she said.

Other opponents urged the county to push these types of projects specifically to industrial sites, as opposed to open farmland.

There was also support for the project from people not directly affiliated with Fotheringay. Some of those supporters touted the sustainable energy aspect.

“I want to be able to look forward to a future on a healthy planet for myself and for the children of Montgomery County,” said Blacksburg resident Emily Cantrell, who further spoke on the need to build more sustainable energy sources such as solar.

Cantrell said she has long wanted to switch to solar for personal use but has been unable to due to living in an apartment where she can’t install her own panels.

“The reduced energy bills and increased tax revenue would also be benefits to the community,” said Cantrell, who added that Fotheringay has worked to minimize the downsides of the plan. “Given the urgency of climate change and great care that has already been given to develop the plan at the Fotheringay property, I urge your support of this special use permit.”

Pivot Energy intends to deliver the electricity to Appalachian Power Co. and allow customers to buy it at a cost below conventional electricity prices.

The company, however, is still awaiting a General Assembly decision on a bill that would let Appalachian Power customers buy solar energy in such a fashion. The company said it hopes and expects a bill would be passed in next year’s legislative session to expand a shared solar program to Appalachian Power territory.