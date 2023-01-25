Four Roanoke County Republican incumbents announce campaigns

Four Republicans in Roanoke County announced their intentions to seek reelection in November, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Holohan, Treasurer Kevin Hutchins and supervisors Paul Mahoney and Martha Hooker will all be seeking another four years in office later this year.

The four incumbents are scheduled to make an official announcement at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Roanoke County Courthouse, with other local, state and federal officials expected to attend, according to the release.

Holohan is seeking his second term in office, winning 55% of the vote in 2019, while Hutchins is seeking his fourth term, having run unopposed during his first three terms.

Hooker, who represents the Catawba District and currently serves as the board’s chair, is seeking her third term, and Mahoney of the Cave Spring District is seeking his second term on the board. He currently serves as the vice chair of the board, and served as its chair in 2022.

Hooker ran unopposed in 2019, while Mahoney defeated two challengers with nearly 60% of the vote in the same election.

No other candidates, Republican or Democratic, have publicly announced intentions to run in those four races so far.