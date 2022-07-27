Four running for two council seats in Salem

Four candidates will be on the ballot in November for two open seats on the Salem City Council.

Incumbents John Saunders and Randy Foley are running for reelection, while challengers Anne Marie Green and Hunter Holliday are vying for their first elected terms.

Foley is currently the longest serving council member, having first been elected in 2006, and serving as mayor from 2008-2020.

Saunders is seeking his second term in office and is a retired city employee, having worked as the civic center’s assistant director from 1983-2016.

Green worked for Roanoke County for more than 30 years as its public information officer, director of general services and as the director of human resources, according to a campaign news release.

Her late Husband, Mac Green, also previously served on council and was the vice mayor for 20 years from the 1970s to ’90s, she wrote.

Hunter Holliday, is a Salem native and Army veteran who currently owns a small business focused on event planning.

He is also the only of the four candidates running with a party affiliation, as the local Republican Committee has endorsed his campaign.

Usually candidates run as independents and get on the ballot by garnering 125 signatures from registered voters in the city.

Holliday explained his decision to run as a Republican in this year’s race.

"I think the days of straddling the fence are over. I am running as a Republican because I believe in transparency to the Citizens of Salem … Our Country is at a crossroads and national politics and policies do affect local governments. My conservatives values, beliefs and policies align politically with the Republican Party,” he wrote in an email.

Green, along with Saunders and Foley, went the traditional route of gaining the signatures to run.

“Political party affiliation should not have any bearing on the issues that face local government … People with varied political beliefs signed petitions supporting my name on the ballot, and I think leaving political parties out of the equation creates a strong connection between people and their local elected officials,” she wrote in an email.

When discussing the city’s future needs, all four candidates mentioned projects like the civic center, which has not seen any major upgrades in decades.

Saunders said he’s proud of the projects completed since he was elected in 2018, but there is more he wants to help get completed.

“We took care of Salem High School and now the Moyer Sports Complex but the civic center and other facilities are needing attention,” he wrote in an email. “We just hired a new economic development director and I want to make sure his transition to his post goes smoothly.”

Foley also touched on Salem’s infrastructure needs.

The City will need to make important, costly decisions regarding several facilities in the coming years,” he wrote in an email. “City Hall, the Civic Center, and additional schools will need significant renovations … Nearly all the schools were built in the sixties, and evolving technology, changing student populations, and interior environmental advances demand updated or new facilities.

Green also brought up the city’s capital improvements needs.

“The downtown plan needs to be finished, the Salem Civic Center needs renovation, and we need to maintain our strong school system,” she wrote. “I would like to see a plan for improving both the appearance and the traffic flow on West Main Street, and an economic development strategic plan, which will guide the city in encouraging businesses to locate here, particularly at the former General Electric facility, and the almost vacant shopping center on Apperson Drive.”

Wrote Holliday: “I see that the once great city that I grew up in has become stagnant, he wrote. “The complacency of city leadership over the past few decades regarding economic development - to recruit an industrial and manufacturing base - has been virtually non-existent.

“With the loss of General Electric, Rowe Furniture, and Valleydale processing plants, these are just a few examples of good paying jobs that have left Salem.”

Foley wrote in addition to helping get Salem through COVID-19 the pandemic, some of the city’s accomplishments he’s most proud of include fighting to get student resource officers in every school, getting two SROs at the high school and getting all of the city’s departments on the same radio system.

He wrote that leading the discussion to get Salem to join the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority is also on his list, which he said has saved the city millions of dollars.

Saunders wrote that in addition to infrastructure, he’s proud of how city employees have been treated during his time in office.

“The employees are the reason our city functions as efficiently as it does. The majority go above and beyond in the scope of their work and need our support,” he said. “Their retention is foremost on my agenda.

“Each year we have tried to compensate our employees fairly and objectively during some very chaotic times while staying with our financially strong position.”

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more information on early and mail in voting, visit www.salemva.gov/Departments/Registrars-Office.