Fralin's Brandon Avenue housing proposal blocked, what comes next unclear

Tuesday, a Fralin company official issued a statement in response to a request for comment on their plan B.

“Because the vote was so close and we have since been asked by many community stakeholders to wait and reconsider other options, we feel obliged to hear others’ ideas before proceeding,” the statement said. “Nevertheless, at this time, it looks like single family homes will be the final destination of the property, but we do want to respect those community stakeholders.”

Fralin sought to develop the same land with a similar plan in 2017, but council also declined to rezone the land over traffic-safety issues.

The latest request, which drew heavy community opposition like the first, would have done away with the current land-use designation for the site, which requires houses on lots of at least one-sixth of an acre. The requested zoning would have permitted a combination of houses, multi-family dwellings and businesses, though Fralin’s Brandon Village plan contained no commercial buildings.