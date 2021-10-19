Fralin's Brandon Avenue housing proposal blocked, what comes next unclear

The rejection of a controversial housing proposal Monday raises new questions about what might get built at a large wooded lot surrounded by neighborhoods and stores in Southwest Roanoke.
A representative for developer Robert Fralin said the company was considering its options.
The Roanoke City Council on a 4-3 vote rejected Fralin’s plans for 69 apartments and townhomes on nearly 7.6 acres of vacant land near Brandon and Brambleton avenues.
Multiple city officials applauded the proposal because it would have provided needed affordable housing and a sidewalk. But Fralin failed to persuade officials of the safety of the traffic pattern he proposed for the future Brandon Village. Without assurances that motorists could get safely in and out of the proposed complex, a council majority rejected a request for rezoning.
A standing-room-only crowd applauded the proposal’s defeat.
Fralin said during earlier discussions that, if blocked, he would instead build a dozen homes at the site, each with a driveway to Brandon Avenue – creating greater potential traffic risks than his preferred development proposal, both sides said. He called the proposed set of houses lining the avenue his Plan B, adding it would require no change in zoning as the proposed village needed.
He stressed that he was presenting Roanoke leaders a choice: an affordably priced, woodsy, craftsman-style development or a dozen rental homes facing Brandon Avenue.
Tuesday, a Fralin company official issued a statement in response to a request for comment on their plan B.
“Because the vote was so close and we have since been asked by many community stakeholders to wait and reconsider other options, we feel obliged to hear others’ ideas before proceeding,” the statement said. “Nevertheless, at this time, it looks like single family homes will be the final destination of the property, but we do want to respect those community stakeholders.”
Fralin sought to develop the same land with a similar plan in 2017, but council also declined to rezone the land over traffic-safety issues.
The latest request, which drew heavy community opposition like the first, would have done away with the current land-use designation for the site, which requires houses on lots of at least one-sixth of an acre. The requested zoning would have permitted a combination of houses, multi-family dwellings and businesses, though Fralin’s Brandon Village plan contained no commercial buildings.
Had Fralin’s preferred development been built, its residents would have driven in and out using either two driveways connected to Brandon Avenue. However, departing vehicles would have been permitted to turn only right, or east, toward Towers Shopping Center. Officials expressed worry that such a set-up would have prompted drivers who really needed to go west to attempt disruptive U-turns.
Those vehicles entering the proposed Brandon Village from the west would have turned right from Brandon Avenue onto an internal road leading to parking. Those vehicles entering the proposed project from the east would have used a dedicated left-turn lane. Critics questioned whether that plan would have been sufficient, saying Brandon is already busy and has too many wrecks.
The future of the Brandon woods, which bear the address 0 Brandon Ave., remained unclear Tuesday.
The area in question is already developed to the east of the site with 21 houses, each with a driveway on Brandon.