Franklin County Board of Supervisors to discuss replacing late supervisor Leland Mitchell during special meeting

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday for a special meeting to discuss the vacancy left on the board by the death of Snow Creek District Supervisor Leland Mitchell.

Mitchell died at his Sontag home Saturday at age 82. His funeral will be held at Beulah Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The board is slated to gather for a special meeting a few hours later.

The Code of Virginia requires the county to hold a special election, where Snow Creek District voters would select someone to serve the remaining three years of Mitchell's term.

The date of the special election will likely be the topic of discussion at the board's meeting Wednesday.

Due to the special election time frames and filing deadlines outlined in the code, it is likely that the county will need to hold the special election Nov. 8, the same day as the general election. That would give candidates until Aug. 19 to file if they wish to appear on the special election ballot for the Snow Creek District seat.

What remains to be seen is whether the county has other options that might allow more time for candidates to file and for the registrar to organize special election ballots. There are, after all, only about three months left until the general election.

If there are other options, the supervisors could discuss them Wednesday, along with the possibility of appointing an interim supervisor to represent the Snow Creek District until the county holds a special election.