Franklin County board selects supervisor's widow as interim for Snow Creek seat

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Janet Mitchell to represent the county’s Snow Creek District until a November special election.

Janet Mitchell will fill the vacancy on the board created by the July 30 death of her husband Leland Mitchell, 82. Janet Mitchell was married to Leland Mitchell for 58 years.

“Today marks one month since the passing of our colleague Leland Mitchell,” Boone District Supervisor and Chairman Ronnie Thompson said Tuesday.

The date of Janet Mitchell’s swearing-in has not been determined, but the six serving supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint her as the interim supervisor. The board deliberated in closed session for 30 minutes before reconvening in open session to vote.

Janet Mitchell was one of 11 candidates who applied for the interim Snow Creek supervisor position.

In a couple of months, Snow Creek voters will participate in a special election to select a more permanent replacement, who will serve the remaining three years of Leland Mitchell’s term on the board. The special election will take place Nov. 8, the same day as the general election. The winner will take over the Snow Creek District seat shortly thereafter.

Tuesday evening, Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter stressed that Janet Mitchell will only serve as the interim until a permanent replacement is chosen in the special election. Once the special election results are certified, the winner will take office and Janet Mitchell’s short time on the board will come to a close.

Six Snow Creek District residents filed for the Nov. 8 special election: B. Carol Haynes, Karl P. Martin, Larry D. Moore, Lawrence C. Linkous, Nicholas D. Mitchell and Ron B. Shiflett all filed as independents. Each of them also submitted an application for the interim position.

Tuesday evening, Thompson noted that Janet Mitchell was one of five interim applicants who was not also running in the special election. He said that probably had an impact on the board’s selection.

“Probably one of the biggest factors is that she wasn’t going to run. She just wanted to step in. ... Sometimes you just do something because it’s the right thing to do,” Thompson said.