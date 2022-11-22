Franklin County solar farm approved on 5-2 vote

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County’s first solar farm is officially on its way.

Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 — with Ronald Mitchell and Nick Mitchell against — to approve a siting agreement for the 160-acre project proposed by Willow Solar. It will be located in the county's Blue Ridge District near the intersection of Davis Mill Road and Virginia 40.

It will be the county's first utility-scale solar facility. Up until now, the solar presence in the county has been limited to individual land owners placing panels on their properties or entering agreements with solar companies to let them do so.

Willow Solar approached the county in August and together, they have been working on the siting agreement for a couple of months.

The supervisors held a public hearing on the siting agreement Nov. 10 but delayed the vote to add erosion and sediment control measures and allow recently-elected Snow Creek District Supervisor Nick Mitchell to vote on the issue.

Mitchell — who is the cousin of Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell — was sworn in at the beginning of the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, shortly before the supervisors’ rescheduled vote on the siting agreement.

In that agreement — which Virginia law requires for all such solar farm projects — Willow Solar meets or exceeds all of the county's zoning ordinances, which it is not legally required to do: the project is located in the non-zoned part of the county, where the zoning code does not apply.

Approval of the siting agreement also indicates that the project complies with the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which includes language for renewable energy projects such as solar farms.

The siting agreement requires buffers, setbacks, vegetative screening and security fencing. It also requires Willow Solar to develop a decommissioning plan for the project.

Willow Solar Senior Project Development Analyst Eliana Ginis said the company will put up a bond to ensure it has the funds to do the decommissioning, whenever it occurs.

"Usually the value of the bond for a project of this size ranges between $1 to $3 million. That range is dependent on ... the specifics of the design and the quantities of the equipment," Willow Solar Director of Permitting Dominika Sink said Nov. 10.

Solar panels are anticipated to produce electricity efficiently for 35 years, Ginis said. The land will be readily farmable once the panels are removed, she said.

Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith and Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter asked questions to verify the durability and safety of the solar panels.

"The [panel] technology is insoluble in water, so there is nothing from the panels themselves that can enter the water system," Ginis said Nov. 10. "These have been tested by many different research institutions, including Virginia Tech."

Ginis said the panels are tested and built to withstand tornadoes and hurricanes, and the site is monitored so if a panel does crack, it would be removed and sent back the manufacturer, First Solar, for recycling or disposal. In the meantime, Ginis said, a cracked panel won't be an environmental hazard.

"There was a big tornado in the Mohave Desert that impacted a solar project there. There were about 8.8 million panels, approximately 154,000 of them were damaged by the tornado. ... They did soil sampling and testing afterward and there was no record of contamination of the soil or groundwater," Ginis said.

Willow Solar is owned by Energix Renewables, an Israeli company. At the Nov. 10 meeting, Smith asked about sediment runoff citations and fines on Energix projects in Wythe and Buckingham counties.

With regard to Wytheville, Ginis said the project's contractor made mistakes, resulting in "improper construction sequencing."

"This is not something Energix is proud of but it was a mistake made by our contractor and we have assumed full responsibility for fixing this error," Ginis said. "...We're still working to ensure the site is in compliance with all the regulations. ... And we have never had any storm water issues during the operational phase of the project."

The company is implementing additional measures, Ginis said, such as silt fences, diversion ditches, sediment traps and basins, retention ponds and temporary and permanent soil stabilization.

"We not only follow the guidelines from DEQ, we have started over-designing sites ... to make sure we do not end up in similar situations," Sink said Nov. 10.

Sean Millot, a civil engineer with Kimley-Horn, a firm working with Willow Solar, went into more detail Tuesday. He said the company is adding measures to beef up soil erosion control by slowing down water runoff and directing it more effectively.

Since Nov. 10, language was added to the siting agreement requiring an on-site erosion and sediment control manager and outlining three phases of project development to ensure proper soil stabilization.

Carter compared the extra erosion and sediment control measures to those provided by Mountain Valley Pipeline and pointed out that Millot had not visited the property in person.

Nick Mitchell also indicated hesitation Tuesday.

“I make my living in agriculture and it’s a huge part of Franklin County’s economy and way of life. … I feel that our farmers need no help pushing them out of the way,” Nick Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum pointed out that farmland requires fertilizer, runoff from which certainly impacts water quality. He said he personally considers solar panels an eyesore, but that the county’s non-zoned residents don’t want the government — at any level — telling them how to use their land. He said he has spoken to farmers in other counties who consider solar a godsend, providing a source of income that allows them to keep their property.

“My understanding is that the farmers that own that land are … voluntarily giving up this use of this land,” Tatum said.

Boone District Supervisor Ronnie Thompson agreed that, unlike Mountain Valley, Willow Solar is not taking land by way of imminent domain.

Willow Solar could be the first of several solar farms, and a majority on the county board the adopted the view that some regulations are better than none.

"You only get one opportunity to get it right the first time. ... If you get it right the first time, then you don't have to keep reinventing the wheel," Thompson said.