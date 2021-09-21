Franklin County supervisors approve new fire station with nail-biter vote

However, architectural firm Thompson & Litton concluded that making the changes volunteers requested would be so drastic that the project would no longer fit within the scope of the $4.8 million bid, county Capital Projects Manager Mike Thurman told the board Tuesday.

During the debate that followed Thurman’s presentation to the board, Boone District Representative Ronnie Mitchell waved a letter given to him that day, signed by 20 members of the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, including the department chief, declaring they would refuse to use the new building if the current design went forward.

“How did it come to this point? This is an absolute disaster,” Mitchell said.

Cundiff retorted that over the years the station was planned, “a volunteer firefighter has been in every meeting. Every meeting. And then for somebody to come up and say they won’t consider it? Totally wrong. Totally wrong.” These issues could have been raised years ago but never were, he said.

Gills Creek Supervisor Lorie Smith and Blue Ridge Supervisor Tim Tatum voiced their opposition to the station. Tatum said the county should be helping volunteer companies design and build their own stations, while Smith balked at the Glade Hill price tag, $2 million higher than estimated.