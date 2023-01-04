Franklin County supervisors choose new chairman and vice chairman

ROCKY MOUNT — Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum was chosen as the new chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a narrow vote Tuesday.

Supervisors voted 4-3 in favor of Tatum over Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson, who has held the leadership position for the past two years. Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith nominated Tatum for the position while Union Hall District representative David Cundiff nominated Thompson.

There was little discussion before the vote. Supervisors voted by naming one of the two nominations for the position. Smith, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell and Snow Creek District representative Nick Mitchell all voted for Tatum as well as Tatum himself.

"I'm deeply humbled and I will do my best," Tatum said after the vote. "I've got some pretty big shoes to fill. I've worked with Chairman Thompson for the past two years and it has just been an honor."

Tatum served as vice chairman under Thompson for the past two years. He joined the board in 2016.

It was also a narrow vote for the vice chairman position on Tuesday. Smith was chosen for the position in another 4-3.

Ronald Mitchell nominated Smith for the position and Cundiff nominated Thompson. The vote was similar to what it was previously for the chairman position with Ronald Mitchell, Nick Mitchell and Tatum voting for Smith along with Smith herself.

Smith joined the board in 2020.