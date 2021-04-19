Franklin County supervisors to hold hearings on new budget, new taxes

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will seek feedback Tuesday on two new tax proposals made possible by recent state legislation.

In a series of public hearings beginning at 6 p.m. in the Franklin County Government Center, the board will listen to comments from county residents on the proposed $160 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22. That budget includes proposals for a new county tax on cigarette packs and an increase to the county’s transient occupancy tax.

Under the new budget plan, Franklin County’s current real estate and personal property tax rates would not be changed.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that would allow counties to impose a tax on each pack of cigarettes sold, effective July 1. Previously, only cities and towns had this ability.

As part of the proposed 2021-22 budget, county staff suggested setting a tax on cigarettes of 15 cents per pack, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2022. County documents estimate that the cigarette tax would bring in $75,000 in the first fiscal year and $150,000 each fiscal year thereafter. The funding would go toward capital projects.