ROCKY MOUNT — Just a month after providing temporary funding to last the remainder of the current school year, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed providing a school resource officer at every school for the next school year and beyond.

Supervisors approved $100,000 in additional funding for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office last month to pay for a school resource officer at each school in the district. The request came following a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed six people.

The additional money funded six additional resource officers to ensure each elementary school had an officer. Previously, six officers rotated between the county's six elementary schools.

At Tuesday's work session, supervisors agreed having a school resource officer at each of the schools should continue. The concern was how the county would fund it moving forward.

Some additional funding could come from a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Service that the Franklin County Sheriff's Office applied for earlier this year for eight additional school resource officers. If approved, it would provide $461,904 in funding annually for the next four years.

Franklin County would be required to provide a local match of $305,000 for the grant. That amount would increase to more than $400,000 annually by 2027.

Even with additional funding from grants, supervisors were concerned how the county would be able to afford the additional costs. The county's 2023-24 fiscal year budget approved last month was called a maintenance budget with little additional spending.

"This cannot be done without a tax increase. Period," said Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson.

Thompson said a 1 cent increase to the real estate tax rate would increase revenue for the county by approximately $700,000. A real estate tax increase would need to be several cents to continue funding officers in the schools, especially after the grant ends in 2028. That year the county's cost for the program is estimated to exceed $2 million.

Thompson also asked what impact having officers in the schools would have on patrols in the county. He said it could take away officers from other areas where they are needed and create more problems in the future.

Hiring part-time officers to fill the school resource officers could provide some savings for the county, but costs would still exceed $1 million by 2028, according to a draft of possible funding options provided at Tuesday's meeting. Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum said he was in support of using some or all part-time officers to fill the positions.

"Our job is to balance all this out," Tatum said. "We've got to roll up our sleeves and decide how we are going to fund this."

Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said the county is in support of funding the officers. He said it is still necessary as there are still constant reports of mass shootings.

"There is a mass shooting almost every day," Mitchell said.

While supervisors were unable to come to an agreement Tuesday, a vote will be necessary at an upcoming meeting if the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Service grant for eight additional school resource officers is awarded. A response is expected in the coming weeks.

If awarded, supervisors have 60 days to approve matching funds of $305,000.