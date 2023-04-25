Gainsboro residents were frustrated Tuesday about the city’s reticence to pivot away from pursuing a block of small businesses and instead focus on rehabilitating homes in the neighborhood.

In 2021, the city set aside $5 million in federal COVID-19 funds for a community hub to include a health clinic, job and entrepreneurship training and a business incubator.

The original idea was to purchase property and build a community hub, said Wayne Leftwich, assistant to the city manager. But attempts to do so have not worked out to date.

Gainsboro residents at a Tuesday community meeting told city officials they should first focus on repairing the dilapidated houses in the area. Some asked about the possibility of using the $5 million for housing rehabilitation rather than a neighborhood hub facility.

Community stakeholders, city leaders and the federal government already have approved the $5 million for a community hub, though, and changing course now could be complicated.

“At some point we may have to pivot. I don’t know if we’re ready to pivot yet. … When we’re ready to pivot, if we need to, we have a lot of opportunities,” Leftwich said.

Pivoting could mean making an existing building more attractive for a business or particular use, rather than building a new facility for a hub, Leftwich said.

Tuesday night, though, the city still seemed dedicated to pursuing a neighborhood center — a block or two with a number of small local businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies. The hub facility may or may not be part of the neighborhood center.

In other parts of the city, including in Grandin Village, Wasena and Crystal Spring, neighborhood centers have seen success.

City officials and consultants presented a report Tuesday about what Gainsboro residents want to see in a neighborhood center.

The report is the product of "nearly a year of community engagement and input," according to a city press release. Those community engagement efforts included a survey.

On Tuesday, Downtown Economics Principal Chuck D’Aprix said survey responses overwhelmingly expressed a desire for a grocery store. Recreation and opportunities and support for small business expansion and creation were also important, said Cathy Carter, a Gainsboro resident involved in the survey process.

Meeting attendees said the city may be getting ahead of itself by suggesting small business development before addressing dilapidated houses in the neighborhood.

Gainsboro resident Wanda Gravely said the city should focus on incentivizing renters to become homeowners and provide funds to help homeowners repair and improve their homes.

Some of the houses in the worst shape are vacant and owned by businesses instead of individuals and families, a couple of meeting participants said.

Houses along Gilmer and Patton avenues need the most immediate attention, residents said Tuesday.

“The city code enforcement office is not helping us try to deal with those issues. It’s like slum lords,” one resident said.

Jordan Bell pitched the idea of creating a neighborhood-owned limited liability company or nonprofit that could direct the funds toward housing rehabilitation and lobby for specific projects in the Gainsboro area.

In any case, Leftwich said, the report shared Tuesday does not guarantee anything or set anything in stone. Rather, he indicated the report — and feedback on it — will be used to develop a plan for the neighborhood center.