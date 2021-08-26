George Allen with Glenn Youngkin in Salem: Liberal agenda must be stopped

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I actually believe people should get the vaccine. I got the vaccine, and it was a decision I made,” Youngkin said. “But I’m going to respect your decision to make that decision for yourself.”

He said children’s educations are suffering across Virginia, calling it a civil rights issue of the generation and promising raised standards of academic excellence.

“This is what is at stake,” Youngkin said.

On critical race theory, which has recently been a hot-button topic at school board meetings across the state, Youngkin said:

“We’ve allowed a political agenda to invade our schools. We have to teach our children how to think, as opposed to what to think. Let’s just be clear right away: When I’m working for you as governor, we will not allow critical race theory in our schools.”

School officials across the region in recent weeks have responded to an outcry from CRT opponents assuring them that - while they can be upset about it - they should understand that it is not a part of local or state K-12 curriculum.

Continuing, Youngkin said people do not feel safer in Virginia today than they did years ago, attributing that to a “criminal-first, victim last,” justice system, promising to support law enforcement.