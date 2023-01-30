GOP leaders endorse Obenshain in 41st; Bowman says he's seeking 'mom and dad' support

CHRISTIANSBURG — Republican candidate Chris Obenshain offered an early look last week at the politics that will encompass the race in the new 41st state House District, which currently includes four candidates.

Republicans and Democrats will decide intraparty races prior to the general election: Obenshain, an assistant Montgomery County prosecutor, and Lowell Bowman, a businessman and farmer, have announced they’re seeking the GOP nomination. Meanwhile, Lily Franklin, former chief of staff for Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and James Harder, who manages economic development grants for Virginia Tech’s Department of Computer Science, have announced campaigns for the Democratic nod.

The new district includes eastern Montgomery County and western Roanoke County. The party races will be decided at the start of summer.

On Wednesday, several Republicans turned out at a press event outside the Montgomery County courthouse to voice their support for Obenshain, a member of a prominent political family that includes state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg.

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin and Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan spoke at the Wednesday event, with the elected Republicans touting Chris Obenshain’s work as a prosecutor and describing it as indicative of what to expect from him if he’s elected.

Other Republican elected officials in attendance included Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins and Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt, Obenshain’s boss.

Obenshain addressed the support he’s received from the established GOP leaders.

“It’s incredible to have their support and endorsement,” he said. “I’ve worked so hard for so many of these candidates in the past. We really have great Republican office holders here in Montgomery County and also in Roanoke County. It means a whole lot to have the support of these elected officials.”

When asked if the support makes him the GOP frontrunner, Obenshain said not necessarily.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he said. “I think my experience and the things I’ve done in my life have prepared me, as I said, for this role … and I hope the folks who support me will help me get my name out there and be able to talk to voters in the 41st House District. Let them know who I am, and I hope that they’ll support me.”

In response to the support for his GOP opponent, Bowman said he’s not intimidated by Obenshain’s endorsements. And although he said he would welcome them if they were offered, Bowman added that he’s not necessarily seeking them.

Bowman said he instead feels he’s the candidate who represents the working families of Southwest Virginia.

“I feel like I’m endorsed by the moms and dads that are going to benefit from the work we’re doing, the school choice,” said Bowman, who named one of his major campaign points. “The folks who really can’t pay their light bills right now because we have politicians taking money from Dominion Energy, [Appalachian Power] and they’re buying boats up there.”

The endorsement announcement this week somewhat mirrors a situation Bowman was part of in 2021 when he ran against Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, and Blevins, the Montgomery County supervisor, in a party primary for the 7th District state House nomination. Although March won the primary—and ultimately the seat—several GOP elected officials put their support behind Blevins at the time. Partin was among the local Republicans who backed Blevins.

Bowman said he has not at this point received an endorsement from March or any other elected official.

Beyond who’s backing them, Obenshain and Bowman do share views on at least several issues. Among them is the controversial issue of school choice.

School choice has been pushed by a number of conservative figures in recent times, including several Montgomery County Republican Party members who over the past year made several trips to local board meetings to advocate for it.

One of the demands made by school choice advocates is that the state provide families with vouchers to cover the transfer of their children to either homeschool or private school. The call for school choice has been driven for advocates who have expressed frustration with the workings of the current public school system.

The school choice movement, however, has drawn sharp criticism. Opponents have voiced fears that it would worsen the financial health of already struggling public schools by transferring money intended for them to private schools. Opponents have also criticized the belief that the shifting of the funds would lead to lower expenses for public schools.

Proponents such as Obenshain and Bowman maintain that there is a need for school choice.

“There’s nothing that can replace the impact a parent can have on the life of their child,” Obenshain said during the event last week. “Every parent deserves the chance to choose what is best for their child.”

One of the reasons for Bowman’s support of the issue is a personal one.

Bowman, who has publicly spoken about the case at Montgomery County School Board meetings, said his teenage daughter who previously attended Auburn High School was raped by another student outside of school. While he said that he couldn’t elaborate much on the case, he has voiced criticism toward the district for its treatment of his daughter and eventually pulled her out of the school.

“There are a lot of kids across the Commonwealth, in her situation, some of whom have been completely bullied out of school,” Bowman said. “We need to do better for our children. That’s one fraction of the people that are going to benefit from school choice.”

Among other campaign points, Bowman reiterated his concerns about the current economy.

“People can’t afford eggs, toast, hardly,” he said.

Obenshain expressed similar concerns over the economy and said he intends to fight for working families.

“You know, my wife and I work, as well. We’re working parents. We’re a working family,” Obenshain said. “I think there are a lot of working families out there who are struggling with some of the policies that are being put in place in Richmond.

“I think I absolutely represent the working families in Montgomery County and Roanoke County, who are paying more taxes, who are paying higher energy bills, who are paying more at the grocery store. All those things. They’re affecting all of us, and so that’s why I’m running.”