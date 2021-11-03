GOP state House winners in Roanoke, New River valleys react to party gaining majority

Del.-elect Wren Williams, R-Patrick County, beat incumbent seven-term Del. Charles Poindexter during primary elections in the spring, and won election to his first public office Tuesday night, representing the 9th District, covering Patrick County and parts of Franklin and Henry counties.

“Now we have to all come together and talk about leadership, and then our agenda for January,” Williams said during a phone call Wednesday. “We have been really given a solid mandate to get up there, get to work and fulfill a lot of the things that not only the governor ran on, but also what each individual House candidate ran on.”

Williams mentioned first a bill needed to ban teaching critical race theory in schools - which has become an issue around the state. Then he said job creation and strengthening the economy are top priorities.

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Salem, retained his seat and will serve a third two-year term in Richmond, representing the 8th District, which includes Salem and Craig County, plus parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

“It's a time for great celebration,” McNamara said during a phone call Wednesday. “But it's also a sobering moment, from the perspective where Republicans are now in charge, and we need to lead.”