Government meetings for the week of May 17, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa. Members of the community may arrange to participate in the day or evening meeting by contacting the city clerk by noon Monday at clerk@roanokeva.gov or 853-2541.
On the agenda: During the daytime meeting, the council will receive a budget briefing, hear a presentation by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and receive a two-page report on the City Market Building by the Market Building Foundation. During the evening meeting segment, the council said it intends to appoint three people to the Roanoke City School Board. In addition, public hearings are planned on proposals to tax disposable plastic bags and adopt a revised, 137-page trails plan for Mill Mountain. A public hearing is also planned on the proposed purchase of The Roanoke Times building and a parking lot for use by Roanoke City Public Schools.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; public hearing 6 p.m.
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.
On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing about the proposed six-year budget for road improvements formulated in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual, streamed live online via Facebook.com/vintonva.
On the agenda: Briefing on town manager's recommended budget. Full agenda available online at vintonva.gov.