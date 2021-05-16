Government meetings for the week of May 17, 2021

Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa . Members of the community may arrange to participate in the day or evening meeting by contacting the city clerk by noon Monday at clerk@roanokeva.gov or 853-2541.

On the agenda: During the daytime meeting, the council will receive a budget briefing, hear a presentation by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and receive a two-page report on the City Market Building by the Market Building Foundation. During the evening meeting segment, the council said it intends to appoint three people to the Roanoke City School Board. In addition, public hearings are planned on proposals to tax disposable plastic bags and adopt a revised, 137-page trails plan for Mill Mountain. A public hearing is also planned on the proposed purchase of The Roanoke Times building and a parking lot for use by Roanoke City Public Schools.