 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government meetings for the week of May 17, 2021
0 comments

Government meetings for the week of May 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting room will be closed to the public but the meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa. Members of the community may arrange to participate in the day or evening meeting by contacting the city clerk by noon Monday at clerk@roanokeva.gov or 853-2541.

On the agenda: During the daytime meeting, the council will receive a budget briefing, hear a presentation by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and receive a two-page report on the City Market Building by the Market Building Foundation. During the evening meeting segment, the council said it intends to appoint three people to the Roanoke City School Board. In addition, public hearings are planned on proposals to tax disposable plastic bags and adopt a revised, 137-page trails plan for Mill Mountain. A public hearing is also planned on the proposed purchase of The Roanoke Times building and a parking lot for use by Roanoke City Public Schools.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; public hearing 6 p.m.

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount. The public may view the meeting at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Supervisors-7.

On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing about the proposed six-year budget for road improvements formulated in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Virtual, streamed live online via Facebook.com/vintonva.

On the agenda: Briefing on town manager's recommended budget. Full agenda available online at vintonva.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Investing in Appalachia:’ Northam recommends projects for funding
Govt and Politics

‘Investing in Appalachia:’ Northam recommends projects for funding

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he is recommending 13 projects for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission, totaling $4.1 million in grants, three of which are located in areas surrounding Floyd County. Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year, according to the governor’s announcement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert