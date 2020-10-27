Governor endorses Mayor Sherman Lea, Democratic ticket in Roanoke stop

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam came to Roanoke Tuesday to endorse Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and the three Democratic candidates running for city council.
Standing at the Mill Mountain overlook in front of the Roanoke Star, with the familiar mountain-hugged vista of the city as a backdrop, Virginia's Democratic governor praised Roanoke for its economy, public high school graduation rates and its diversity, which he credited to the city’s Democratic leadership.
“These things don’t happen in a vacuum,” Northam said, adding that “Sherman Lea deserves a second term as mayor of Roanoke.”
Lea is running for reelection against challenger David Bowers, a former Democratic mayor of Roanoke now running as an independent. With seven days left before Election Day, more than one-third of Roanoke’s approximately 64,000 voters have cast ballots through early voting.
Northam endorsed the Democratic slate of city council candidates that includes incumbent Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey. The three are among eight candidates running for three open city council seats.
Lea and White-Boyd appeared at the announcement with Northam and Virginia Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who called Lea a “tremendous mayor.”
“This means so much to me and my family,” Lea said before microphones and a line of television cameras and news photographers. “The governor is not just handing these out. I’m glad he’s here. When he comes by, good things are happening.”
Lea had already been endorsed by the Business Leadership Fund and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors board of directors.
The Business Leadership Fund endorsed White-Boyd, Jeffrey and Republican candidate Peg McGuire for city council. The Realtors endorsed White-Boyd, Volosin and independent candidate Kiesha Preston for council.
Bowers, who served as mayor for 16 years during two separate back-to-back terms between 1992 and 2016, said Tuesday that he had not received any endorsements from the business community, but that he had never relied on such support in his previous campaigns. He said that he expects to receive endorsements from a couple of neighborhood associations before the election.
“I have been pretty successful running for public office with the support of the people,” said Bowers, who described himself as the underdog in the mayor’s race, albeit one who sensed an upset was in the works.
White-Boyd said that the governor’s personal endorsement would be a boost for local Democrats.
“I am grateful that he came all the way from Richmond to endorse the Democratic ticket,” White-Boyd said. “It’s the momentum we need for our closing days.”
In addition to the three Democrats, McGuire and Preston, other city council candidates include Republican Maynard Keller, Libertarian Cesar Alberto and independent Stephanie Moon Reynolds.
