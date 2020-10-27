Governor endorses Mayor Sherman Lea, Democratic ticket in Roanoke stop

Lea had already been endorsed by the Business Leadership Fund and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors board of directors.

The Business Leadership Fund endorsed White-Boyd, Jeffrey and Republican candidate Peg McGuire for city council. The Realtors endorsed White-Boyd, Volosin and independent candidate Kiesha Preston for council.

Bowers, who served as mayor for 16 years during two separate back-to-back terms between 1992 and 2016, said Tuesday that he had not received any endorsements from the business community, but that he had never relied on such support in his previous campaigns. He said that he expects to receive endorsements from a couple of neighborhood associations before the election.

“I have been pretty successful running for public office with the support of the people,” said Bowers, who described himself as the underdog in the mayor’s race, albeit one who sensed an upset was in the works.

White-Boyd said that the governor’s personal endorsement would be a boost for local Democrats.

“I am grateful that he came all the way from Richmond to endorse the Democratic ticket,” White-Boyd said. “It’s the momentum we need for our closing days.”

In addition to the three Democrats, McGuire and Preston, other city council candidates include Republican Maynard Keller, Libertarian Cesar Alberto and independent Stephanie Moon Reynolds.

