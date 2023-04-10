Less than an hour after an afternoon discussion among city leaders on gun violence prevention efforts wrapped up Monday, three people were injured in a shooting in southwest Roanoke.

One of the goals going forward, Gun Violence Prevention Commission Chairman Joe Cobb said, will be to focus prevention work in specific areas of the city that most often experience such trouble.

Monday’s workshop was held to give city council members an overview of all the programs, projects and initiatives to address and to prevent gun violence in Roanoke, Cobb said.

The event featured presentations from the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, Street Prevention and Intervention Team, RESET team and Roanoke police, highlighting a variety of approaches, from gun buybacks to youth mentorship programs.

Christopher Roberts of the Street Prevention and Intervention Team said a program called Neighbors United — originally called Project Pinpoint — was modeled on an initiative in Chicago where, in the wake of violent crimes in neighborhoods, the city and its partners responded with enthusiastic community building efforts, from block parties to tree trimming services.

Roanoke’s Neighbors United program focuses on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Hanover Avenue Northwest. The northwest quadrant has been the epicenter of the city’s gun violence surge since 2020.

Roberts described how he and his team delivered Thanksgiving meals to families that live on those blocks and offered to decorate houses for Christmas, free of charge.

The team also has multiple programs to teach young men emotional skills and to connect young people with adult mentors. With regard to the latter, team member Anthony West has been involved in a group he called Roanoke’s “returning citizens” — people who have been to prison, done their time, learned their lessons and want to give back.

“They have this shared, lived experience with the population we’re talking about now. ... If I could get men and women who’ve been there, done that … that our young men and women can relate to … just be a shoulder,” West said.

After the meeting, Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds — who has questioned the gun violence commission’s programmatic focus and distribution of public funds — said Roberts’ presentation gave her a clearer idea of where funding should be directed.

“Their programs and initiatives they’re trying to put forth are very constructive, very thought-out and they seem to be ... dealing with at-risk youth,” Moon Reynolds said.

Meanwhile, Moon Reynolds said she is still not sure the Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s resources are being used in the most effective way possible. With respect to that, she emphasized the need to wait for an ongoing city audit of the commission to finish its work.