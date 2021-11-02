Hager-Smith elected to second term as Blacksburg mayor

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith was on her way to a second term Tuesday night.

With 11 of 12 precincts reporting, Hager-Smith had 68% of the vote.

Hager-Smith, the town's first female mayor, was challenged this year by Mohsen Manteghi, who campaigned in his first run for elected office using the slogan "United for the Future."

Hager-Smith was first elected to town council in 2008. In 2017, she won a tight mayor’s race that also included Hager-Smith’s former council colleague Krisha Chachra and banker Ed Lawhorn.

Recently, responding to the last of a series of questions from The Roanoke Times, Hager-Smith — a former journalist and small business owner — was asked if she had anything else to add about her campaign. She wrote:

“A wise friend offered me support with this advice: ‘You know, Leslie,” he said, ‘Some people can tell you to go to hell, and they do it so sweetly, you just can’t wait to get there.’ I’m still working on it. Public office provides many opportunities for practice.”

Hager-Smith said she’ll continue to push for continued support of the business community. She said she believes the town has done a tremendous job assisting the business community throughout the pandemic.