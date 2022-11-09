Harris set to be Buchanan mayor

Tristan Harris is set to be the mayor of Buchanan after he won a write-in race, the tentative results of which were determined on Wednesday, according to the Botetourt County registrar.

Those results have Harris with 153 votes and mayor and Town Councilman James L. "Jamie" Manspile with 60 votes, according Traci Clark, Botetourt's director of elections and general registrar.

Harris, who works at Natural Bridge Animal Hospital, wrote that he is an optimist, a creative thinker and a hard worker with a passion for the town, in an October statement announcing his write-in bid.

"I will do my best to listen to all issues and concerns brought to me, and bring such items to council," he wrote. "I look forward to partnering with you to make sure our beautiful little town runs efficiently and continues to rise to its potential."

Still to be decided is a one-vote margin for a town council seat.

In a four-way race for two open seats on the town council, Manspile was the leading vote-getter, with 185 votes. For the second available seat, E.D. Schechterly held a one-vote advantage over Mitchell Fritz, 156 votes to 155.

Manspile would have had to choose between being a councilman or mayor if he were to win the write-in race.

Elsewhere in Botetourt, the following local races were uncontested, all according to unofficial election results from the Virginia Board of Elections:

Donna Boothe won a solo race for Botetourt County treasurer.

Mary Bess Smith was reelected mayor of Fincastle, with 242 votes.

David Horton was reelected mayor of Troutville, with 162 votes.

Three Fincastle Town Council members were elected: Paige Wright Ware, Pamela Binns and Edward Bordett. Richard Flora won an unopposed special election to Fincastle Town Council.

Three Troutville Town Council members were elected: Harry "Skeets" Ulrich, Henry Cook and Granville Grant. Vickie Abbott was also unopposed for another Troutville Town Council seat.