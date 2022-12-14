Hearing for delegates' shoving case delayed to 2023

A hearing on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge filed by one Republican state delegate against another is continued until January.

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was set to appear in Wythe County General District Court on Thursday, expected to contest an accusation of assault and battery made by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.

But the scheduled arraignment hearing is now delayed until 10 a.m. Jan. 4, according to court documents. It is the second time the hearing, first scheduled for Nov. 21, has been continued.

This time, the delay was caused by inclement weather expected to pass through Southwest Virginia overnight Wednesday, according to a text message from a staffer for Williams.

Judges in Wythe County were recused from hearing the case, said a staffer in the county clerk of court’s office during a phone call on Tuesday. The state is assigning a judge.

Misdemeanor charges were filed in September, when March said Williams shoved her during a Republican celebration in Wytheville.

Williams said he apologized to March for accidentally bumping into her shoulder on his way to leave the crowded event.

The Jan. 4 court date is a week before the Virginia General Assembly is set to convene in Richmond for its annual lawmaking session.

March and Williams, both in their first terms, are competing against each other for reelection. Voters of the newly drawn Virginia House 47th House District will decide between the two candidates during a primary in June.