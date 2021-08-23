Hudson, Williams, Bohn receive support from Montgomery education group

Several candidates running for seats on Montgomery County’s School Board and Board of Supervisors have received endorsements from a group that represents teachers and school employees.
The Montgomery County Education Association Political Action Committee announced that it voted to recommend school board candidates and political newcomers Linwood Hudson and Travis Williams, as well as incumbent Supervisor Sara Bohn.
Hudson, who’s running for the District A seat that Gunin Kiran is leaving, has also received the endorsement of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee — he’s the only school board candidate who has received backing from one of the major political parties. School board candidates run without party nominations, but they can receive endorsements from a party.
Hudson is slated to face Karen Myers in the November general election. District A covers a portion of Blacksburg.
Williams is running against District D incumbent Jamie Bond, who has been on the school board for 16 years. The district Bond currently represents covers southwest Montgomery County and includes a portion of Christiansburg.
The third Montgomery County School Board seat up for re-election this year is the District C one held by the unopposed Dana Partin. District C predominantly encompasses the eastern Montgomery County communities of Shawsville and Elliston.
Bohn, the District A Board of Supervisors incumbent, is running unopposed in the general election, but had to overcome a challenge from Liam Watson in a Democratic primary earlier this year.
The MCEA is a local chapter of the Virginia Education Association, an organization that represents tens of thousands of teachers and school employees across the state.
Among a number of other issues, local MCEA members have over the years been heavily involved in efforts to push for better teacher pay at Montgomery County schools. Last school year, many members advocated for more conservative approaches to school reopenings due to worries over whether the coronavirus had been brought under enough control.
Hudson and Williams each said that they are honored to have received backing from the MCEA.
“They trust me to speak on behalf of those teachers in making decisions,” Hudson said, adding that he sees the support as a significant boost to his campaign.
Williams, on the MCEA endorsement, said: “For starters, I’m honored and humbled that they endorsed me for this position … [the MCEA] is such a valuable group of people and such a valuable resource to have around and tap into.”
Bohn said: “I’m very pleased about that,” adding that her father, herself and others in her family had been involved in education. “It’s my pleasure to get their endorsement.”
Bohn, a former engineer, said she briefly taught math when she moved to Virginia in 1994.
The Board of Supervisors each year decides the total funding for the county schools. School funding is also a frequent discussion topic among supervisors.
The MCEA stated in its recent announcement that candidates must complete a questionnaire and participate in a personal interview to be considered for recommendations by the organization.
The MCEA’s leading members spoke to some length about the group’s recent endorsements.
“It would benefit our Montgomery County community to elect more school board members, like Hudson and Williams, that have children in our school system or young children,” said outgoing MCEA President Matthew Fentress. “As parents, they see the current and direct needs of our students and the staff that take care of them.”
Hudson is a software developer who has done work with the Blacksburg Middle School Parent Teacher Organization.
Williams is currently a University Relations writer at Virginia Tech, but is also a former teacher and former Roanoke Times reporter who did cover Montgomery County schools during a portion of his time at the paper.
On Bohn, MCEA’s political action committee Chairwoman Erin Bull said: “As a member of the Board of Supervisors, Sara Bohn has shown support for the students and educators in Montgomery County. She understands the pivotally important role of public education in our community and sees education funding as an investment in the future of Montgomery County.”
Hudson said the endorsement from the Montgomery County Democratic Party is important to him, too. He, however, said it does not, at all, mean he’s only going to represent Democratic interests, if elected. He also voiced displeasure with the ongoing infusion of politics in school districts across the country.
“That said, I know the Democratic committee values student education. They also don’t like what they see going on nationwide,” he said. “They clearly feel we have shared interest there.”
Recent issues that have been largely divided among political lines—including in Montgomery County—include recent debates over whether students and school employees should be required to mask and policies on the treatment of transgender students.
The endorsement announcement from the local Democratic Party noted that the vote for Hudson was unanimous and stated that he shares the group’s ideals and values.
“We are proud to endorse a candidate who is so passionate about listening to their constituents, and who supports educators and all students in Montgomery County,” said Jenni Gallagher, chairwoman of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee.
Partin and Bond, the Montgomery County School Board members who are seeking re-election this year, each didn’t return requests for comments on this story.
Myers, Hudson’s opponent, also couldn’t be reached for comment this past week.
The Montgomery County Republican Party has not endorsed any candidate for school board, but the group also noted the fact that the elected body is officially non-partisan.
“At this time, the Montgomery County Republican Party has not endorsed any [school board] candidate, though we may consider it later,” the local party’s acting chairwoman Sharon Brockman wrote in an email.