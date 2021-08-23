Hudson, Williams, Bohn receive support from Montgomery education group

Bohn, the District A Board of Supervisors incumbent, is running unopposed in the general election, but had to overcome a challenge from Liam Watson in a Democratic primary earlier this year.

The MCEA is a local chapter of the Virginia Education Association, an organization that represents tens of thousands of teachers and school employees across the state.

Among a number of other issues, local MCEA members have over the years been heavily involved in efforts to push for better teacher pay at Montgomery County schools. Last school year, many members advocated for more conservative approaches to school reopenings due to worries over whether the coronavirus had been brought under enough control.

Hudson and Williams each said that they are honored to have received backing from the MCEA.

“They trust me to speak on behalf of those teachers in making decisions,” Hudson said, adding that he sees the support as a significant boost to his campaign.

Williams, on the MCEA endorsement, said: “For starters, I’m honored and humbled that they endorsed me for this position … [the MCEA] is such a valuable group of people and such a valuable resource to have around and tap into.”