In a high dollar, unfriendly race, Jason Ballard attempts to unseat incumbent Chris Hurst

Mary Biggs, a Democrat and member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, said she was disappointed by the event but also believes Hurst has since made up for his mistake.

“He never tried to use his power as a legislator during the stop. The camera footage shows that. He owned up to the mistake and apologized for his actions.”

Horton also gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t like how Republicans have portrayed the police throughout all of this," he said. “They made a decision to do what they thought was best without giving him any favoritism. I think it's insulting to law enforcement to question their decision or insinuate that he got special treatment.

“I also think people make mistakes. Obviously nobody should drive under the influence, and Chris has acknowledged that.”

When asked about the incident, Hurst said he was deeply regretful of his decisions that night and it wasn’t something that would be a problem in the future.

Hurst has also been under scrutiny about what he does for a living from local Republicans, including Ballard.

“I have a lot going on, but he doesn’t seem to work, so I’m not sure what all of that is about,” Ballard said.