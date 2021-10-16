In a low-key House race, Rasoul faces opposition for the first time since 2014

Almost as surely as the sky is blue, so too is the 11th District of the House of Delegates.
A Democrat has easily won all 11 elections since 2001, when the district map was redrawn to include nearly all of Roanoke — which tilts to the left in a part of the state that is otherwise reliably red.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, is seeking reelection. For the first time since taking the seat in a 2014 special election, he has opposition. Charlie Nave, chairman of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, is running as his party’s nominee in what political observers see as a long shot.
“Charlie Nave has got a very steep and high mountain to climb,” said Ed Lynch, chair of the political science department at Hollins University.
However, Lynch said Republicans in general could benefit this year from the waning popularity of President Joe Biden in Virginia and a high level of enthusiasm among GOP voters.
If Nave is to gain traction in his uphill battle, it could depend on how national and statewide issues filter down to the 11th District, Lynch said.
On his website, Nave identifies three issues that he says are most important: rising crime rates and political attacks on law enforcement, an education system that is being influenced by “toxic social engineering,” and an economy damaged by the “elites in power.”
Nave said in an emailed response to questions that he is running because he loves Roanoke, and “I’m concerned about our future because our elected officials are playing politics and not solving problems.”
Rasoul had a different message during an interview last week.
“I think collectively people just want to move past the political vitriol that we have devolved into over the past few years,” he said. “They just want someone who is going to work hard for them and respect them.”
To Rasoul, the three most vital issues for his constituents are fighting poverty, improving access to health care and empowering the disadvantaged, including working mothers who have struggled economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he described himself as “rather progressive,” Rasoul said he wants to listen to — and work for — everyone.
During his eight years in the House, and in a failed run earlier this year for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, the 40-year-old has shown at times a willingness to forego the Democratic orthodoxy.
Shortly after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Rasoul resigned from his leadership post in the House Democratic Caucus, saying the party had lost its way in connecting with average voters.
He cited Clinton’s use of the word “deplorable” to describe Trump supporters as an example of how the country’s politicians too often used hate and fear to win votes, while falling short of their duty to improve citizens’ lives.
“We do not have to default to the politics of fear and division,” Rasoul said. “That is not going to carry the day alone.”
A low-key campaign
So far, the campaign in the 11th District has been low key. There are no scheduled debates, few negative attack ads and modest fundraising when compared to the more hotly contested races elsewhere in the region.
Perhaps one of the biggest stirs came when someone put a large banner on a fence next to a busy street in South Roanoke that read: “Sam Rasoul = Defund Police” and “Murderers Released.”
Public safety is a key issue in the race, Nave said. “I’ve knocked on a lot of doors,” he said. “I’ve talked to a lot of voters and everyone is concerned. Many people are scared and some outraged.”
Widespread protests of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd have demoralized law enforcement, he said, and the Virginia Parole Board has been breaking the law by releasing violent offenders without notifying prosecutors and crime victims.
“I think we should support proper law enforcement, not defund it,” Nave said.
But it was Rasoul who recently won the support of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. He was one of just two Democrats statewide to be endorsed by the association this year.
Normally, the group has about a 50-50 split along party lines in its endorsements, according to executive director Shawn McGowan. But this year, only 10 Democratic candidates agreed to speak with a selection committee, which is required for anyone to get an endorsement. Nave did not show up, McGowan said.
Rasoul — who owns a gun, which he did not volunteer but confirmed during an interview — gladly accepted the association’s invitation, driving to Wytheville for a meeting.
He said it was an example of his willingness to talk to anyone, regardless of whether their political views align with his own, as long as the conversation is about improving life in the commonwealth.
‘Everyone matters,’ Rasoul says
Many of Rasoul’s positions were on statewide display during the lieutenant governor’s primary, when he placed second out of five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.
What he calls Virginia’s Marshall Plan for Moms includes universal child care, paid family and medical leave for all workers and better wages. On education, Rasoul points to his work to increase teacher pay, push for capital investment to improve deteriorating schools — many of them in rural areas — and his backing of social and emotional learning that takes a holistic approach to childhood growth.
Rasoul supported a Green New Deal that went farther than the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which passed the General Assembly in 2020 and requires the state’s two major utilities to use all renewable energy by the middle of the century.
Other priorities are working for more reliable broadband, increasing the minimum wage, repealing the state’s Right to Work law and taking other steps to encourage more union representation of employees, and tax rebates for small businesses.
“We want to send the signal that everyone matters, and we are really passionate about equality,” he said.
Rasoul, a Muslim whose family moved to Roanoke from war-torn Palestine, has long had an interest in politics. He lost bids for a seat in Congress and the Democratic nomination for mayor of Roanoke before winning a special election in 2014 to replace Onzlee Ware, who resigned from the House of Delegates after representing the 11th District for 10 years.
A resident of Northwest Roanoke, Rasoul works as a nonprofit health care consultant for Fahrenheit Advisors.
Although he sought statewide office earlier this year, Rasoul said that Nov. 2 is as far as his future ambitions lie. “It is very dangerous to ever look past your next election,” he said.
‘Sticking up for the little guy’
Nave, 52, lives in Old Southwest and runs his own law firm, which specializes in the regulation of charitable solicitations.
Most of his clients are nonprofit and fundraising groups, and Nave defends their First Amendment rights and helps them with registration paperwork in all 50 states.
He has been chair of the Roanoke City Republican Party for five years.
Asked about the “toxic social engineering” in public schools that is mentioned on his website, Nave did not specifically mention critical race theory, a higher-education framework that supporters say explains how race and racism affect people’s lives. Opponents assert the theory is taught in K-12 schools to advance a progressive agenda.
As he campaigns door-to-door, Nave says, “parents have been sharing with me that their children have been chastised by the teachers for a range of political views, told their opinions are wrong, belittled for completely legitimate preferences when elections are discussed in class, and taught a range of scientific theories as fact.”
Nave’s website states that “these divisive new polices have fostered racism, instigated hate, and endangered our children’s future. Divisive politics has no place in the classroom.”
On economic issues, Nave said that voters are worried about the increasing costs of food and gas and shortages of many commodities.
Rather than supporting basic needs, he argues, Democrats are using tax money for things like charging stations for electric vehicles, green roofs for government buildings and public art.
A question for both candidates
Nave and Rasoul were asked to share one thing about themselves that most people might not know, but would he helpful in deciding who to vote for.
Nave’s response: “I have made a career of sticking up for the little guy. I’m hard working, I love my family dearly. I love Roanoke, I love Virginia.
“I think every Virginian was created equal and should to be treated with dignity and respect by each other and especially by our elected government.”
Rasoul, the father of three children ages 11, 10 and 8, sounded a more personal note.
“I love being a daddy,” he said.
“So the toughest part of the gig is that politics often takes us away from our families. My favorite thing to do is to be with my family, my wife and kids.”