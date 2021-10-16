In a low-key House race, Rasoul faces opposition for the first time since 2014

“I think we should support proper law enforcement, not defund it,” Nave said.

But it was Rasoul who recently won the support of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. He was one of just two Democrats statewide to be endorsed by the association this year.

Normally, the group has about a 50-50 split along party lines in its endorsements, according to executive director Shawn McGowan. But this year, only 10 Democratic candidates agreed to speak with a selection committee, which is required for anyone to get an endorsement. Nave did not show up, McGowan said.

Rasoul — who owns a gun, which he did not volunteer but confirmed during an interview — gladly accepted the association’s invitation, driving to Wytheville for a meeting.

He said it was an example of his willingness to talk to anyone, regardless of whether their political views align with his own, as long as the conversation is about improving life in the commonwealth.

‘Everyone matters,’ Rasoul says

Many of Rasoul’s positions were on statewide display during the lieutenant governor’s primary, when he placed second out of five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.