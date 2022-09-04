In Montgomery County, school misinformation talk leads to First Amendment debate

CHRISTIANSBURG — Comments by residents over the past several months have led to concerns among a few Montgomery County School Board members about the spread of false information.

Board Chairwoman Sue Kass, who gained some national attention earlier this year for a verbal clash with a speaker, brought up that matter this week during a joint meeting with the county’s Board of Supervisors that was convened to go over a number of district-related topics.

Kass, who pushed for the agenda item, urged supervisors to reach out to district officials or the school board to learn about or get clarity on hot-button issues. Among the topics she listed were issues concerning transgender students, the controversial critical race theory debate and efforts to pursue collective bargaining.

“I think the information isn’t necessarily accurate,” she said in reference to public comments about some education-related issues in recent months.

Kass said she doesn’t think appearing in public forums is the most effective way to address those kinds of topics.

While Kass didn’t name any person or group, there has been a recurring contingent of residents, several of whom are members of the Montgomery County GOP, who have spoken out against a number of school initiatives over the past several months. Areas they’ve addressed include collective bargaining and policies for trans students, the latter of which they’ve argued fit into a greater effort to indoctrinate and sexualize public school children.

Kass has pushed back against arguments such as the indoctrination claims.

The arguments from the speakers and parents have formed the foundation for their support of school vouchers, controversial measures that would provide taxpayer money to families looking to move their children from public schools to either private or home school.

Local officials, including some county supervisors, have said the voucher issue remains out of their hands as it’s something the General Assembly would need to act on but hasn’t yet.

The recent calls for vouchers, which were made at some supervisor meetings earlier this summer, reflects a greater movement of conservative parents and groups across the region, state and country that have pushed for a number of scholastic changes due to their opposition to a number of public school curricula and policies.

Despite Kass’ comments on the school issues, several county supervisors raised concerns about her request appearing as an attempt to stifle the First Amendment rights of local residents.

“That’s called freedom of speech,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, a Republican whose response drew applause from many of those in attendance during this week’s joint meeting.

As Kass called for order, one person in the audience spoke out and told her “don’t get angry, please.” The school board chairwoman responded that she wasn’t angry and said she has First Amendment rights as well.

However, other supervisors backed Blevins’ response to Kass. They said they can’t impede people’s right to express themselves during their public address period, and that they rarely ever deal with issues that occur within the schools.

“It’s very rare that supervisors bring up that stuff. If we want additional data, we’ll ask for it,” said Supervisor Sara Bohn, a Democrat. “Many of our board members realize schools really aren’t something we can do much about.”

School board member Mark Cherbaka chimed in on the discussion and spoke about growing concerns over targeted efforts to attack public education.

“What’s happening with public education in our country right now, there are people and their goal is to attack public education so as to sow discord, misinformation. We have to work to be vigilant about that type of thing,” Cherbaka said, adding that the problem hurts the schools and community.

Cherbaka also spoke on how such issues can affect the recruitment of administration, particularly superintendents — something Montgomery County Public Schools is in the process of doing.

“It’s evident in places where this type of thing is being entertained, nobody comes out on the good side,” he said. “And good people are staying away from those counties where that discord is happening.”

Still, Bohn maintained the stance about not wanting to block free speech rights.

“There’s nothing we can do about what people say, as long as they’re not offensive,” said Bohn, who also commended Blevins for how she has run their board meetings this year.

Republican Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski echoed Bohn’s and Blevins’ points, adding that his colleagues can always reach out to the district and school board if they need clarification on an issue.

While Kass clarified that she wasn’t making any suggestion about blocking free speech rights, her fellow school board member Penny Franklin backed some of the supervisors’ points.

“I’m just saying, this is the way it’s coming across,” Franklin said in response to her board chairwoman. “I’m not comfortable with that.”

Citizens can say what they want, as long as it’s not out of line, Franklin said.

“We sit there and we listen,” she said. “That’s what we were elected to do.”