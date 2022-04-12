In Roanoke, Warner says bridge repairs a high-water mark of infrastructure act

Joining the usual cyclists, anglers and runners recreating along the Roanoke River Greenway on Tuesday afternoon were city officials and a United States senator, who promised potential benefits coming from nationwide infrastructure investments.

On a visit to Roanoke, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, walked a low-water bridge in Smith Park to emphasize passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Signed into law last November, the legislation includes $1.2 trillion to be spent nationwide on improvements to roads, bridges, rail systems, and other such needs.

“All across the board, this infrastructure plan is going to improve the quality of life for our communities, create jobs here in this country, and allow Virginia new opportunities,” Warner said.

The Smith Park low-water bridge on Wiley Drive is a popular, but problematic structure, according to remarks from Mayor Sherman Lea.

“This bridge on Wiley Drive has a high amount of pedestrian and cyclist traffic on the connector for the Roanoke River Greenway, which is the backbone and main artery of the Roanoke Valley Greenway system,” Lea said. “It is also a roadway accommodating vehicle traffic… when it floods, as it did just a couple weeks ago, it must be closed.”

The bridge has flooded more than 20 times since 2020, said City Manager Bob Cowell. Even when it isn’t raining, the bridge sits so low on the waterline that it blocks paddlers enjoying the Roanoke River Blueway, causing them to exit the water and drag their boats over or around the structure.

“Projects like these rarely get done without the collaboration of local, state and federal officials,” Cowell said. “State and federal funding has been necessary to get the Roanoke River Greenway built, and to continue to ensure that our roads and bridges remain in sound condition, and will be necessary to replace bridges such as this.”

Virginia has 530 bridges that are in inferior or decaying condition, the Wiley Drive bridge not being among them, Warner said. The state will receive $578 million for bridge repairs in the first round of infrastructure act funding, he said.

“The infrastructure package is relevant not just to the Wiley Drive low-water bridge, but to a lot of other bridges around Virginia that are in need of repair,” Warner said. “We’ve got a lot of them around I-81.”

The Wiley Drive bridge is in decent condition, Warner said, but could still be eligible for federal funding because of its tendency to flood. It could be replaced using funds from a $12 billion grant program the city can apply for, or money could be found in the $47 billion earmarked to improve the nation’s resiliency against flooding, Warner said.

“This will get us, in many communities, far along the way,” Warner said of the infrastructure act. “But it would not be honest to say we’re going to meet all of Virginia’s needs for infrastructure.”

Take I-81 as an example, Warner said. Even with $2 billion coming from the federal government to accelerate improvements planned for the I-81 corridor in Western Virginia, there is still another $2 billion needed to meet all its identified needs.

“In this bill, you can expect to take care of about half of I-81’s needs,” Warner said. “The other half probably isn’t going to get done.”

Another area of emphasis for the federal infrastructure funding is expanding rail transport and improving airports, Warner said.

“We've finally got rail to Roanoke. We need to get rail further down,” Warner said. “We now have a commitment out of this infrastructure bill to get rail at least to Christiansburg and Blacksburg, and my intention is to get it all the way down to Bristol.”

New school buses are on the bill too, he said.

“We’re going to buy 25,000 school buses in the next five years,” Warner said. “I think they will be electric. They ought to be made here in America.”

Also included in the national infrastructure act is $1.5 billion to Virginia for broadband expansion.

“It’s a big slug of dough,” Warner said. “By the end of 2024, there should not be a home anywhere in 98% to 99% of Virginia that doesn’t have high-speed broadband.”

The federal government has poured a lot of money into its states during the time of the coronavirus, Warner said.

“My hope would be that we recognize the federal government isn’t going to keep doing that,” Warner said. “We need to make sure we make long-term investments with these one-time capital improvements.”

He said he worries at times about lawmakers in Richmond. The Virginia General Assembly is presently deliberating how to spend a more than $2 billion state budget surplus, with Republicans generally in favor of returning the money to citizens through rebates and tax cuts, while Democrats want to invest more in state assets using those funds.

“Where did the surplus come from? It came from Uncle Sam,” Warner said. “Use it for long-term investments, rather than short-term political gains.”

