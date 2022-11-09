Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work

ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County's local races look fairly settled.

According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

All of the leading candidates spoke to The Roanoke Times Wednesday, with the exception of Casey who did not respond to a request for comment in time for the paper's deadline.

In Tuesday evening's unofficial reports, Perdue was ahead with 871 votes compared to Angle’s 631.

Perdue said he is excited to get to work soon.

"I appreciate [everyone] who voted for me, and the people who didn't vote for me, I look forward to working with them as well," Perdue said.

Perdue will replace Steve Angle as mayor. Angle has held elected office in Rocky Mount almost as long as Perdue has been alive, a fact Perdue acknowledged.

"First, I want to thank Steve for his 32 years of service to the town of Rocky Mount. I'm 37 and he's been there 32 years," Perdue said. "He's done a lot of great things for the town."

Angle said he appreciates the people of Rocky Mount and the faith they have placed in him over the years.

"I'm very proud of the accomplishments we made," Angle said.

He may be leaving office, but he's not leaving town.

"I'm not going anywhere. Rocky Mount is my home. I'm very proud of Rocky Mount and will continue to be for the rest of my life, and I will certainly continue to be an active member of our community," Angle said.

In the town council race, Mullins led the way with 777 votes, followed by Clements with 677 votes and Casey with 654.

Mullins and Clements both thanked their supporters and expressed excitement about getting to serve the town they love.

Rocky Mount's winners have a few common goals.

In forums and interviews leading up to the election, Casey and Clements were acutely aware of the need for more affordable housing and preserving Rocky Mount's existing housing and passionate about improving the working relationship with the county government.

Casey and Perdue have both mentioned the lack of developable land in Rocky Mount, while Clements and Perdue have wondered about ways to improve the profitability of the town's Harvester Performance Center.

Meanwhile, in the board of supervisors special election, Mitchell received 757 votes, putting him well ahead of the other five Snow Creek District candidates.

"I'm feeling good, ready to do what needs to be done. I think the people of Snow Creek have put a lot of faith in me and I can't wait to deliver," Mitchell said.

Over the next couple of weeks, the Franklin County registrar's office and electoral board members will finish with the provisional ballots, process eligible post-election ballots and certify local results. Turnout numbers will also become clearer, as will the impact of Election Day voter registration on the number of provisional ballots cast.