Incumbent Montgomery Co. Supervisor Sara Bohn wins Democratic primary

District A is likely to keep its current Montgomery County supervisor.

Incumbent Sara Bohn, 54, clinched the Democratic nomination for her seat Tuesday with 57% of the reported vote, beating out her challenger, 21-year-old political newcomer Liam Watson.

Reached after the results came in, Bohn said she is excited about the win.

“I had the confidence, and I guess the numbers show that I had reason to be confident,” she said. “But I'm sure a lot of people will say — and I'm thinking at this moment, you know, he got a lot closer than I thought he would.”

Bohn said Watson called to congratulate her shortly after the results came in.

“Liam ran a good race,” Bohn said. “It’s important for incumbents to be challenged, so I’m happy that he did that.”

District A, which has long been a Democratic stronghold, covers the northeast section of the county and includes a portion of Blacksburg.

With her win Tuesday, Bohn is likely to hold her seat. No Republican entered the race, and there are no other announced candidates for the November general election.