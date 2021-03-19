Incumbent Roanoke County supervisors seek reelection

All three incumbent Roanoke County supervisors with terms set to expire announced jointly Friday their intent to run for reelection.

Supervisor Phil North, Vice-Chairman David Radford and Chairman Jason Peters of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors together announced they want to represent the Republican Party again in the Hollins, Windsor Hills and Vinton districts, respectively.

All three candidates support conservative fiscal values, transportation safety improvements, economic development, funding and facilities for quality education and public safety improvements, a news release said.

North is seeking his second four-year term in office, having been elected in 2017. Radford was appointed supervisor in 2018 to fill a vacancy, and is finishing out his first, shortened term after winning a special election that same year. Peters is ending his second term, having won his first election in 2013.

The Roanoke County Republican Committee decided to determine its candidates for municipal elections internally this year, so there will not be Republican a primary election, according to the county elections office.

As of Friday, no other candidates for Roanoke County Board of Supervisors have come forth, elections officials said.

Also up for election this year in Roanoke County are three seats on the school board. Election Day this year is Nov. 2.

