Internet sales tax data is buried but accessible, official says

Virginia tax officials will learn later this month from one of their own how to audit internet sales tax revenue, providing a method to help determine why sales tax collections are trending higher than expected across the state.
Lynchburg Commissioner of the Revenue Mitch Nuckles said he will share with fellow elected tax officials what he knows about processing internet sales tax data during a Zoom conference later in February.
“I know around the Roanoke area there’s a lot of interest in the sales tax piece now,” Nuckles said. “The sales and use tax money is increasing, and a lot of people are wanting to know why.”
In Roanoke County, sales tax revenue is projected to exceed expectations by $2 million, up to $11 million collected for the fiscal year 2021 that ends June 30.
Salem and Roanoke officials also said their cities were experiencing higher-than-budgeted sales tax collections through the first six months of the current fiscal year, and Lynchburg is too, Nuckles said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced an extra $730 million in state revenues, attributed primarily to strong sales tax collections during the winter holiday shopping season.
“I don’t want to call it a phenomenon,” Nuckles said.
The Virginia Department of Taxation collects sales taxes and distribute it to localities.
Revenue and finance officials in the Roanoke area said they do not know how to determine the exact value of internet sales tax alone, because it is lumped into the larger sales tax category when the state provides local data.
There is no way to distinguish between in-store versus online transactions using state data, the officials said.
“You actually can get the data and download it into your own spreadsheets, but it is a time-consuming process,” Nuckles said. “It’s been very helpful to us.”
‘Just had to do it’Lynchburg long ago found a way to parse detailed sales tax distribution data from the state, Nuckles said. Because the city’s postal address exists in multiple localities, Nuckles said confusion arises when businesses file taxes.
Tax money is often mistakenly given to Lynchburg from businesses that are rightfully in the jurisdiction of Bedford or Campbell counties, Nuckles said.
“We look at these numbers very closely here in Lynchburg,” Nuckles said. “We’ve had to do it, just so down the road, someone doesn’t come back and say we owe them $2 million.”
If Lynchburg was not positioned with a systematic way to quickly return such wrongfully remitted taxes, headaches and nightmares would ensue for the city’s finance staff, and for Nuckles’ revenue department.
“We’ve just had to develop a process to make sure the moneys go where they’re supposed to go,” Nuckles said. “We’ve just had to do it, because my budget folks wanted that number to be consistent.”
E-commerce taxes in Lynchburg
As part of its in-depth tax revenue system, Lynchburg runs an annual audit on internet sales tax collected, using data buried in monthly reports created by the state department of taxation, called 004.D reports.
“We take that information,” Nuckles said. “It’s like 4,000 businesses here in Lynchburg, you have to develop a systematic way to handle the information.”
One box in the report is for taxes collected on sales originating outside Virginia, which Nuckles said is interpreted as online sales.
“This tax is self-reported,” Nuckles said. “The reports are far from perfect, but it is all we get from Richmond.”
During the past three fiscal years in Lynchburg, overall sales tax revenue increased, from $15.2 million in the 2018 fiscal year to $16.5 million in 2020, according to data provided by Nuckles. Simultaneously, the percentage of internet sales tax collections also increased.
Internet sales tax in fiscal year 2020 accounted for close to 16% of Lynchburg’s total sales tax revenue, up from 11% in 2018, Nuckles’ data said.
“It is very likely the reports do not reveal the total amount of internet sales,” Nuckles said. “However, I am confident that all of the major players are collecting and remitting use tax.”
While the city’s total tax revenue has increased by $1.3 million since 2018, annual internet sales tax collections are up by $900,000 in the same timeframe, accounting for a large slice of the sales tax increase.
“In my opinion, yes — online sales is a part of this pie,” Nuckles said. “But the online sales piece really is multifaceted.”
Internet orders increasing
Concurring with the thoughts of other tax officials, Nuckles said multiple factors have caused an increase in internet sales tax collections.
Most obviously, the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that state governments can levy internet sales taxes on companies from outside the state, as long as the company does more than $100,000 of business in-state, or exchanges with more than 200 residents.
Virginia lawmakers soon thereafter ratified internet sales tax laws, and collections began in 2019, causing the revenue to increase.
Furthermore, online shopping is becoming more prevalent, and it was growing in popularity even before the coronavirus. E-commerce sales encompassed more than 15% of all nationwide retail sales during the second quarter of 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
“I don’t have 2021’s number yet,” Nuckles said of internet sales tax. “I will once we get into the summer.”
Sharing the process
Tax and finance officials in other municipalities previously said they want to know more information about internet sales tax.
“We always appreciate having more detail on revenues, to give us a better understanding of what is driving the fluctuations,” said an email from Laurie Gearheart, Roanoke County Finance Director. “It would help us to develop trends, and as we see businesses closing or moving we would be better able to understand the affects on our revenues, and help us develop our projections.”
Nuckles said it is good data to have.
“It’s very important,” Nuckles said. “When it’s a revenue stream that’s increasing, it’s really something you need to track.”
Nuckles said there are some localities in Virginia with more sophisticated tax revenue tracking systems than the one Lynchburg has.
Nonetheless, Nuckles said he is instructing a Zoom meeting later in February to teach other officials how to take state tax information, download it into a spreadsheet and manipulate the data for local offices to use.
“We hope to be able to share the way we process the information with other localities,” Nuckles said. “Hopefully they can do the same thing.”