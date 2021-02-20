Internet sales tax data is buried but accessible, official says

“I don’t want to call it a phenomenon,” Nuckles said.

The Virginia Department of Taxation collects sales taxes and distribute it to localities.

Revenue and finance officials in the Roanoke area said they do not know how to determine the exact value of internet sales tax alone, because it is lumped into the larger sales tax category when the state provides local data.

There is no way to distinguish between in-store versus online transactions using state data, the officials said.

“You actually can get the data and download it into your own spreadsheets, but it is a time-consuming process,” Nuckles said. “It’s been very helpful to us.”

‘Just had to do it’Lynchburg long ago found a way to parse detailed sales tax distribution data from the state, Nuckles said. Because the city’s postal address exists in multiple localities, Nuckles said confusion arises when businesses file taxes.

Tax money is often mistakenly given to Lynchburg from businesses that are rightfully in the jurisdiction of Bedford or Campbell counties, Nuckles said.