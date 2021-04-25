Intersections, interchange soon changing on U.S. 220 south of Roanoke

“It’s rerouting 1% of the traffic at the intersection, in order to provide efficiency for the remaining more than 99% of traffic,” Booker said. “Instead of dividing the light cycle into four pieces, we divide it into three phases, meaning everybody gets more green time.”

The change will not eliminate existing traffic lights, but alter how they are programmed, Booker said, providing as much as a 24% reduction in delays for traffic travelling on U.S. 220, according to VDOT. The intersection improvements are also estimated to lower fender-benders by up to 20%, VDOT documents said.

“There’s a safety component,” Booker said. “We have a lot of rear-end crashes on these corridors in the urbanized area, and if we can reduce the amount of time that people have to stop for a red light, by reducing that we can reduce the number of rear-end collisions as well.”

Some 33,000 vehicles per day travel on the Franklin Road stretch of U.S. 220 in Roanoke, according to VDOT traffic studies. Between 2013 and 2017, there were 293 crashes in the vicinity of the planned improvements — 60% being rear-end collisions — causing 130 injuries and one fatality, data shows.