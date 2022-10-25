Jackson's Roanoke council campaign faces fine

Roanoke’s director of elections is fining the campaign of city council candidate Jamaal Jackson $3,100 over finance reporting issues.

Andrew Cochran said the Jackson campaign submitted four of five periodic reports due so far after the deadline and that one of them was nearly two months late. Given the relevant fine policy in Virginia law, which assesses a $100 for the first late report and $1,000 for each successive late report, Jackson’s campaign owes $3,100, according to a letter dated Tuesday.

The letter informed the candidate to send payment to the city Treasurer’s Office.

Cochran’s letter also directed Jackson to file corrected or amended reports by Nov. 4. Jackson’s previous submittals “are insufficient filings to say the least,” Cochran said in an interview.

Cochran said Jackson, who is running as an independent, remains a candidate in the race.

Jackson, a pastor making his first run for office, is one of 11 candidates seeking four seats in the Nov. 8 vote. He said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that he had not had time to assess the situation.

“If we are in fact at fault, I have no problem correcting what is wrong,” he said by text message.

Jackson said last week that he has allocated “more than $5,000” of his own money to campaign expenditures made “out of pocket” and accepted no donations. Asked last week why he didn’t donate his money to his campaign and report it and all expenditures on publicly available reports, he said it wanted it clear that “I’m not doing anything with anybody’s else money. It’s strictly my money out of my own pocket.”

Cochran described the Jackson campaign finance reports as inadequate because they reported no income or expenditures yet there is widespread evidence, including in front of the Kimball Avenue elections office where early voting is occurring, that there is Jackson campaign material.

“The Department of Elections and this office have been made aware of numerous campaign signs around the city and brochures that are being distributed daily at the early voting site" with Jackson campaign information, according to the letter.