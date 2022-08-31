Jailed ex-Roanoke councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files legal action, seeking to return to office

Former Roanoke council member Robert Jeffrey Jr., who is serving a prison sentence for financial crimes, has filed legal papers seeking reinstatement to the city council.

Jeffrey, a 53-year-old Democrat, seeks to invalidate his post-conviction removal from office and cancel an upcoming special election to choose a permanent successor — even though he is behind bars and could be there for years to come.

The legal action, filed the same day of Jeffrey’s sentencing to prison Aug. 22, at least for now changes nothing, officials said. It was first reported by the Roanoke Rambler, a local news website.

City Attorney Tim Spencer said Wednesday the city stands behind Jeffrey’s removal from office, which was requested by the city and approved by a judge in March.

Plans for a Nov. 8 special election between Republican Peg McGuire and Democrat Luke Priddy continue unchanged, said Deirdre Martin, Roanoke’s deputy registrar. McGuire and Priddy said Wednesday they will continue campaigning.

Mayor Sherman Lea confirmed that Anita Price, named by the council as an interim successor, will continue in that role.

Nonetheless, the filing will result in a court hearing Sept. 20, three days before early voting begins in the special race.

Lea, a former probation and parole officer who worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections for 36 years, offered a possible explanation for Jeffrey’s taking the city council to court.

“I understand that people when they’re locked up are frustrated, they’re angry, they’re bitter and so this happens,” he said. During Jeffrey’s prosecution, “I always felt that Robert was a person that … could help council. I’m disappointed about all of this that’s happened and I’m sad. And I wish the best for Robert. I would hope that he would do his time and come back out and rebuild his life.”

Jeffrey, who took office in January 2021, was convicted of three felonies for illegally taking money from the Roanoke Economic Development Authority and Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson, who handled a trial on two charges and a no-contest plea on one, jailed Jeffrey on March 15. At the March 21 council meeting, the clerk did not call Jeffrey's name in roll call. He has never been back.

Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware declared in response to a petition from the city March 22 that, because the conviction based on the no-contest plea provided no opportunity for appeal, Jeffrey was a convicted felon and had to forfeit his council seat under state law. Ware directed the council to name an interim successor and ordered the special election.

Jeffrey was sentenced to eight years in prison but must serve only two and a half years. In addition, a judge ordered him to pay $216,000 in restitution.

Jeffrey’s new legal action is a petition for declaratory judgment and specifically challenges the decision by Ware five months ago.

“The objective of the suit is to call into question the procedure. It is our view that proper procedures were not followed,” Jeffrey attorney Melvin Hill said Wednesday.

The petition asks the court to invalidate the finding that Jeffrey forfeited his council seat, block the special election and order the city council "to reinstate Robert L. Jeffrey Jr. to his seat on Roanoke City Council."

Hill conceded that were Jeffrey to prevail, he could not serve on the council unless also released from custody. But Hill said an appeal aimed at freeing the former councilman is underway.

Within days of last week’s filing, the city asked a judge to dismiss the case. The series of actions that led to Jeffrey’s removal from office “were sound, just and in compliance with the law,” Spencer said.

A decision in the case could come as soon as the parties appear in court Sept. 20.