Jason Peters named chairman of Roanoke County supervisors

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors appointed its 2021 leaders during an organizational meeting Tuesday.

Jason Peters was named chairman in a 4-0 vote. Peters, serving in his second four-year term on the board, previously served as chairman in 2015 and 2016.

Named vice chairman by a 4-0 vote was David Radford, who served as chairman in 2020. Radford, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in November 2018, previously served on the Roanoke County Planning Commission.

The five supervisors on the board serve four-year terms, each representing a district of approximately 18,000 county citizens.

Representing the Vinton District is Peters, and Radford represents the Windsor Hills District. Other members of the board are Paul Mahoney of the Cave Spring District, Martha Hooker representing the Catawba District and Phil North of the Hollins District, who was vice chairman in 2020.

Among its duties, the board enacts ordinances, establishes policies, sets tax rates and approves the county’s governmental operating budget.

Three seats on the board of supervisors are up for election in November, in the Vinton, Windsor Hills and Hollins districts.

