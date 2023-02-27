After getting back home to Roanoke about 9 p.m. Saturday, after his 28th regular session in Virginia’s Senate had come to a close, John Edwards decided it was time to decide.

“I guess there’s a time for everything,” Edwards said in a telephone interview from his law office Monday, the day he announced he would not seek another four-year term.

“The time is right. Timing is everything in life. I’ve been there for 28 sessions, and I’ll still be there until January,” said Edwards, who will turn 80 this October.” It’s been a long time, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Edwards, who was first elected as a Democrat in 1995 after running on an education platform that included creating the Roanoke Higher Education Center, became the latest senior lawmaker to call it quits in recent days.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, and Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, have all said they would not seek reelection in new legislative districts drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court that paired dozens of incumbent lawmakers as potential opponents.

Edwards, who would have faced a general election contest against Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said that was not the reason for his departure from politics.

And while some people have pointed out that he is nearing 80, Edwards joked that “Biden is 10 and a half months older than I am” — a reference to the U.S. president’s plans to seek reelection.

Edwards said he had been thinking for some time about stepping down to make more time to practice law in Roanoke and travel with his family. After another long drive home from Richmond on Saturday night, he had a talk with his wife Cathy.

“We decided together that now is the time to do it,” he said.

Edwards, a soft-spoken Roanoke attorney who served as Western Virginia’s U.S. Attorney in 1980 and 1981 after being nominated by then-President Jimmy Carter, has held elective office continuously for three decades.

He was appointed to the Roanoke City Council in 1993, later winning a term as vice mayor. He gave up that position in 1996, after an upset win over Republican incumbent Brandon Bell gave Roanoke Valley Democrats a clean sweep in local General Assembly races.

Edwards — who as a freshman joined then-Del. Richard Cranwell, the late Del. Clifton “Chip” Woodrum and the late Del. Vic Thomas — went on to become the area’s most senior legislator.

He said he never thought at the time that he would stay in office for so long.

“One thing led to another, which led to another,” Edwards said. “That’s how it was. I always had something I wanted to do.”

Over the years, Edwards continued his emphasis on education — pushing for higher teacher salaries and a “character education” program in state schools — advocated for Amtrak service to Roanoke, supported improvements to Interstate 81 and legislation to create highway safety corridors, and worked on changes to the criminal justice system that including the expansion of Virginia’s Court of Appeals.

He once planned to seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general, but concluded in 2005 that he could not devote enough time to mount a competitive campaign.

Over the years, Edwards has turned back several challenges in a Senate district that leans Democratic. Currently, the 21st District includes all of Roanoke city and Giles County and parts of Roanoke and Montgomery County, including Blacksburg.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my many years in the Senate and the honor and opportunity to improve the lives of my constituents and all Virginians,” he wrote in an official announcement released Monday.

“I appreciate the many who have urged me to seek another term,” the statement continued. “I look forward to continuing my law practice and to spending time traveling and with my family.”

“I am proud of the many accomplishments I have worked on and I look forward to continuing my work through the remainder of my term.”